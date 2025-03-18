Lesotho: Tšosane Community Up in Arms

...questions government's commitment to dumpsite rehabilitation

Mathatisi Sebusi / Seithati Motšoeneng

THE community of Ha Tšosane has lost faith in the government's promise to rehabilitate a local dumpsite, which has posed significant health risks for years.

Despite numerous assurances, including a statement in the budget speech that rehabilitation of the dumpsite is planned for the 2025/2026 financial year, waste continues to pile at the already overwhelmed site.

The community cannot comprehend why the government will not end the continued dumping of more rubbish at the site pending implementation of the promised but yet elusive rehabilitation works.

In her budget speech last month, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, did not disclose the specific budget allocation for the dumpsite's rehabilitation. However, she mentioned that the government was conducting studies on the Tšoeneng Landfill as an alternative.

"The intention is to explore all available options for sustainable waste management, which could be implemented not only for Tšoeneng and Tšosane but across the country. Preparatory works to close the Tšosane dumpsite and operationalize Tšoeneng are planned and budgeted for the 2025/2026 financial year," Dr Matlanyane said.

The Portfolio Committees on Law and Public Safety, Natural Resources and Tourism, and Land Clusters declared the Tšosane dump site illegal in November last year. They said it had been operating without an environmental impact assessment or clearance certificate, violating the Environmental Act of 2008.

The area chief of Letsatseng in Ha Tšosane, Ntaote Moru, expressed frustration with the government's inaction. He lamented the growing infestation of nearby homes by rats and cockroaches from the dumpsite.

"Why continue dumping waste at an already out-of-control dumpsite when they claim to have plans for rehabilitation?" he questioned in an interview with the Lesotho Times this week.

"We were expecting the government to stop dumping waste here in preparation for the rehabilitation, but instead, it continues as if nothing is wrong. We endure the terrible smell from rotting meat and dead animals, while rats and cockroaches invade our homes daily."

Mr Moru also said despite their efforts to stop the dumping, such as blocking roads and restricting access to the site, their attempts were thwarted when police and soldiers intervened.

He recalled promises made by Cabinet minister, Limpho Tau, who had assured that rehabilitation would have already started by now, yet nothing had changed.

"Even with this budget speech, we are not convinced that this place will be rehabilitated. This is not the first time we've been told money will be set aside to rehabilitate the site and relocate the dumpsite to Tšoeneng. It's been years of empty promises."

Mr Moru also pointed out that surrounding communities had given up farming due to the damage caused by the rats from the dumpsite.

"These are not just ordinary rats. They are massive, and they even eat other rats and food in the fields. The Maseru City Council promised to fumigate homes in the area, but only a few households received treatment, leaving the rest to suffer the infestation," he explained.

Mr Moru said the community had even approached the courts for intervention, but their concerns remained unresolved.

His frustrations were echoed by the 77-year-old Masechabe Tlome, a lifelong resident of Ha Tšosane, who stated that the poor management of the dumpsite had drastically affected her quality of life.

"There's nothing we can do. I live here, and I have nowhere else to go. The smell and smoke often seep through the house, even when we've closed the doors and windows. Some people have fallen ill due to the constant exposure to these fumes. Sometimes, mischievous boys set the waste on fire, or it explodes on its own. Given the location of my house, I'm always afraid that it might catch fire," she said.

Another resident, Sehloho Letsielo, urged the government to provide regular free medical check-ups and fumigate their homes, which were overrun with rats and cockroaches from the dumpsite. He said elderly people and children were particularly vulnerable to respiratory diseases caused by the fumes but could not afford medical care.

"We request that the government at least provide a mobile clinic quarterly, so that the community, especially children and the elderly, can be tested for respiratory-related diseases caused by the fumes and smell from the dumpsite," Mr Letsielo said.

"We also ask that while they prepare for the rehabilitation of the dumpsite, they better manage the site and, if possible, stop adding waste to the already overwhelmed dumpsite. It's not fair that we're being subjected to health risks from waste collected from across the district, especially when we manage our own waste responsibly. It would be more understandable if the waste was our own and we were dealing with the consequences of our own negligence," he added.

Maseru City Council (MCC) spokesperson, 'Makatleho Mosala, told the Lesotho Times there were challenges but said the evacuation of the dump to Tšoeneng was a multi-step process.

"There are procedures that need to be followed, and we are carrying it out in phases. Currently, we are conducting a visibility study to guide the conditions under which the Tšoeneng site will be developed."

She claimed they had already addressed some of the community's concerns, such as the bad smell, rats, and cockroaches.

"We have changed our dumping methods to reduce the odour and have fumigated households to address the rat and cockroach issues. People were asked to register their names so their homes could be treated," Ms Mosala said.