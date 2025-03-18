Uganda: Museveni Orders Overhaul of Passport and ID Issuance System

18 March 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has issued an Executive Order mandating a comprehensive review of the passport and national identity document issuance process, following numerous complaints about the treatment of applicants by immigration and identification authorities.

In his directive, Museveni stressed that the issue lies not with the law but with its implementation. "I have consistently received complaints regarding how passport applicants are treated by the concerned authorities," he stated.

The order reaffirms that every Ugandan citizen is entitled to a passport and the right to enter and leave the country without unnecessary restrictions. It instructs the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) to adhere strictly to Section 40 of the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act, which specifies that a National Identification Number (NIN) and other legally required documents are sufficient for passport applications. Any additional requirements must be formally published and legally justified.

Museveni also emphasized that immigration officials must not overstep their authority when determining citizenship, noting that citizenship by birth is inherent.

"There must be a presumption of citizenship unless an immigration officer has cogent and reliable evidence that the information submitted by an applicant is false," he said.

