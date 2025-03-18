Nigeria's Sycamore Expands Into Asset Management With SEC Licence

TLDR

Sycamore, the Nigerian digital lender with ₦10 billion assets under management, has received a fund manager licence from SEC

This marks a significant expansion for the company, which will now offer diversified investment portfolios across asset classes

Sycamore joins a competitive market dominated by established firms like ARM, Stanbic IBTC, and FBNQuest, alongside fintech challengers

Sycamore, the Nigerian digital lender with ₦10 billion assets under management, has received a fund manager licence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks a significant expansion for the company, which will now offer diversified investment portfolios across stocks, bonds, and money-market instruments in local and foreign currencies.

CEO Babatunde Akin-Moses highlighted that the move was driven by the growing demand from Sycamore's 300,000 users, including freelancers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who seek accessible investment options.

Sycamore joins a competitive market dominated by established firms like ARM, Stanbic IBTC, and FBNQuest, alongside fintech challengers such as Bamboo and Rise. The company is targeting the underserved middle segment of the market--Nigerians who lack straightforward investment pathways.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Sycamore's move into asset management comes as Nigeria's investment market grows, with more players offering accessible wealth management solutions. By securing an SEC licence, the company is positioning itself to cater to underserved Nigerians, particularly freelancers and SMEs. With the launch of its upgraded app and plans to offer multi-currency investments, Sycamore is setting itself up for growth in an increasingly competitive market. The company's focus on alternative investments like REITs also shows its commitment to providing diverse opportunities to its customers. This strategic expansion beyond lending will allow Sycamore to tap into the growing demand for accessible investment options and could drive significant revenue growth in the coming years.