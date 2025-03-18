South Africa: Aviation Crisis - Urgent Action Needed As South Africa's Air Traffic System Breaks Down

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has confirmed that critical skills shortages, equipment failures and outdated procedures at Air Traffic National Services (ATNS) have contributed to massive flight delays and cancellations, and that intervention is required to prevent a catastrophic breakdown in aviation safety.

In South Africa's skies, a crisis is unfolding -- planes are grounded, flight delays are on the increase, and safety warnings from airlines and industry experts continue to grow.

In a press conference on Monday this week, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy acknowledged the challenges as well as the findings of a damning expert report that she commissioned late last year, and advised that an urgent action plan was in motion to solve the crisis over the coming months.

"Recurring findings in audits and inspections had not been addressed in a timely manner... There is a process to implement remedial measures on all high-risk findings, which was concluded by the end of February, and medium-risk events will be attended to by the end of March," said Creecy at the briefing.

However, with challenges so deeply entrenched at Air Traffic National Services, it may not be possible to achieve these goals, adding risk to flights in the country as well as risking sanction by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

An anatomy of failure -- how the system broke down

Air Traffic National Services, a government entity under the Department of Transport, is responsible for managing South Africa's air traffic systems and personnel....