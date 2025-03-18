Rwanda: Senators Back Govt Decision to Sever Ties With Belgium

The government announced on March 17 that it was severing diplomatic ties with Belgium, ordering all Belgian diplomats to leave Rwanda within 48 hours and immediate closure of Rwanda's embassy in Belgium and recalling diplomats from Brussels.

This move follows Rwanda's suspension of development cooperation with Belgium, following an aggressive campaign mounted by the European country targeting Rwanda in the ongoing conflict in the east of DR Congo.

Speaking to The New Times, Rwandan senators defended the decision, stating that Belgium's position on the DR Congo conflict and its efforts to isolate Rwanda left no alternative but to cut ties.

ALSO READ: Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium

Senator Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu criticized Belgium for supporting DR Congo while sheltering Rwandan genocide perpetrators and key members of the genocidal FDLR militia. He argued that Belgium, as Rwanda's former colonial ruler, continues to interfere in the country's governance.

"There is no loss for Rwanda in cutting ties with Belgium, except the relief of no longer being patronized by a former colonial master that still wants to dictate how we run our country," Dusingizemungu said. He emphasized that Rwanda's dignity and unity should take precedence over diplomatic ties and economic considerations.

ALSO READ: Rwanda tells Belgium not ready 'to surrender sovereignty, dignity for crumbs of economic aid'

"If Belgium seeks diplomatic relations with Rwanda, they must recognize Rwanda's sovereignty, acknowledge their role in the ongoing crisis, stop calling for sanctions against Rwanda in favor of Congo, and cease supporting the FDLR, which threatens Rwanda's peace and security. National integrity is far more valuable than economic interests."

Senator Epiphanie Kanziza reinforced Rwanda's stance on self-reliance, stressing that the country would rather through hardships survive on its own resources than yield to external pressures from nations seeking to exert neocolonial influence.

"Rwanda is an independent nation, just as Belgium is. If they support Congo, it is their business, not ours. They should allow Rwanda to govern itself and stop supporting forces that destabilize our country," Kanziza said. She reiterated Rwanda's vision of a united nation free from ethnic divisions, where reconciliation remains a priority.

Senator Alex Mugisha pointed out that history has shown Rwanda cannot rely on Belgium for security or economic cooperation. He cited Belgium's colonial legacy and its role in past governance failures, which contributed to Rwanda's challenges, including the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Besides Rwanda, Belgium, which besides Rwanda colonised neighbouring DR Congo and Burundi, and has over the past decades been cited in the mess that has bedeviled the region in the past century.

ALSO READ: Rwandan diplomats will not respond to Brussels summons: Nduhungirehe

"Belgium demonstrated long ago that theirs was not a genuine partnership, even before the recent crisis in Congo. They rejected Rwanda's ambassador on vague grounds, claiming he had not lived under 'good conditions' with Congo. This raised serious questions about Belgium's involvement in Congolese affairs," Mugisha said.

He added that Belgium's actions suggest it still views Rwanda as a subordinate nation. "Belgium must accept that Rwanda is sovereign, with its own leadership, constitution, and independence. Expecting Rwanda to submit to their will is a colonial mindset that has no place in today's world."

Senator John-Bonds Bideri argued that Belgium's actions have actively undermined Rwanda's development and security by aligning with DR Congo's aggression.

"It was evident that DR Congo was preparing to attack Rwanda under the watch of Belgium and its allies. Given its historical role in the region's instability, Belgium should have remained neutral. Instead, they chose to back Congo to advance their own interests," he said.

Bideri also suggested that Belgium could still pursue her economic and political interests in DR Congo without interfering in Rwanda's affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are free to maintain their interests in Congo, but they should not destabilize Rwanda in the process. Unfortunately, they have chosen to follow Congo's stance blindly, making a stable relationship with Rwanda impossible at this time." He stressed that Rwanda remains open to future relations with Belgium, but only under conditions of mutual respect.

During an interactive session with residents of the City of Kigali, President Paul Kagame had on Sunday March 16, strongly criticised Belgium's historical and current hostility toward Rwanda.

"They killed Rwandans 30 years ago and now seek to harm the survivors. We warned them before, and we are warning them again," Kagame said. He urged Rwandans to uphold their national identity and independence, declaring, "We are Rwandans, not Belgians."

The President emphasized that Rwanda has chosen the path of dignity, seeking peaceful relations with others while standing firm in defending its territorial integrity.