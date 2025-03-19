Mozambique: Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR Expand Digital Learning for Displaced and Host Community Learners in Mozambique

Thousands of displaced children and those from host communities in Cabo Delgado will now benefit from enhanced digital learning opportunities through the expansion of Instant Network Schools (INS) - a joint initiative between the Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Launched on Friday at Alto Gingone Basic School in Pemba, the initiative will strengthen efforts to ensure that all children, including those displaced by conflict have access to inclusive and quality education. Through the INS, traditional classrooms are being transformed into connected learning hubs, bridging the digital divide and equipping students and teachers with essential digital skills.

"In the few days I have been in Cabo Delgado, I have witnessed how deeply engaged communities are in education--from children and parents to government authorities, who give it the utmost importance," said Xavier Creach, UNHCR Representative in Mozambique. "Even in overcrowded classrooms, sometimes with no desks or learning materials, teachers continue to show up and lead. If they can do so much with so little, imagine what they could achieve with more--like the connected classrooms being implemented through the Instant Network Schools project."

Located in the densely populated Gingone neighbourhood, Alto Gingone Basic School serves a diverse student body of 5,518 learners, 55 per cent of whom are girls, from the host community and displaced populations. Due to the high enrolment, the school operates a dual-shift system, ensuring that students can access education despite limited infrastructure.

The expansion of INS to Cabo Delgado will bring innovative digital tools into the classrooms, significantly enhancing the quality of education for both students and teachers. To further strengthen education in the region, five additional schools in Pemba District will be included in the 2025/2026 school year, reaching over 15,000 students. With this expansion, more children -- especially those forcibly displaced -- will have access to the educational resources they need to rebuild their futures.

As part of this expansion, Alto Gingone Basic School will receive a solar-powered Instant Classroom Kit, for uninterrupted learning even in areas with limited electricity access. Tablets preloaded with interactive, curriculum-aligned content, which will allow students to engage with subjects beyond traditional textbooks, while high-speed internet connectivity will provide access to global educational resources and digital learning tools. Educators will also benefit from comprehensive training, equipping them with the skills to integrate technology into their teaching and promote digital inclusion.

Notes to editors

Launched in 2013, INS initiative is a flagship programme of the Vodafone Foundation, implemented in partnership with UNHCR to provide technology-driven education solutions in refugee-hosting areas. It has successfully expanded across multiple countries, including Mozambique (first to Nampula), Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Egypt.

With this latest expansion to Cabo Delgado, UNHCR and the Vodafone Foundation reaffirm their commitment to leveraging digital innovation to strengthen education for forcibly displaced learners. This initiative will ensure that more than 41,000 displaced and host community children in Cabo Delgado Province have access to connected classrooms--because no child should be left behind, even in displacement.