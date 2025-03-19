Zambia: Landmark Resilience Plan to Support Refugee Hosting Communities in Zambia

The Government of the Republic of Zambia, Embassy of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a landmark joint initiative to strengthen resilience and improve livelihoods for host communities and refugees in Zambia's Mayukwayukwa and Meheba refugee and former refugee-hosting areas.

The US$5.9 million project, titled "Development of Basic Infrastructure in Settlements for Displaced Persons and Their Host Communities," was officially signed at the Office of the Vice President. The initiative aims to drive inclusive economic growth for both displaced people and host communities while improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and sanitation.

Zambia's Vice President, H.E. Ms. Mutale Nalumango, presided over the signing ceremony, which was attended by Japanese Ambassador H.E. Mr. Kazuyuki Takeuchi, JICA Zambia Chief Representative Mr. Jotaro Tateyama, and UNDP's Resident Representative Zambia Mr. James Wakiaga, along with a delegation from UNHCR.

"UNHCR is delighted to see this renewed partnership between the Government of Japan, the Government of the Republic of Zambia, JICA, and UNDP that will support areas hosting forcibly displaced communities. The JICA-supported project for livelihood improvements in the areas of Mayukwayukwa and Meheba is a concrete example of the Government's commitment to refugee inclusion and Zambia's sustainable response to forced displacement," said, Preeta Law, UNHCR's Representative in Zambia. "This is a clear example of the Global Compact on Refugees in action," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Project, which will run from 2025 to 2027 in the Mayukwayukwa and Meheba settlement schemes--home to refugees, former refugees, and Zambians--builds on JICA's longstanding engagement in these areas.

"This project will strengthen the social, economic, and environmental fabric of affected communities while serving as a legacy of the partnership between Zambia, Japan, and UNDP as it will enhance access to essential services much needed for livelihood and community wellbeing," said Dr. James Wakiaga, UNDP's Resident Representative in Zambia.

This new project underscores JICA's commitment to working with the Government of Zambia and other development organizations to integrate refugees and other forcibly displaced persons into national development strategies. UNHCR continues to work closely together with all parties involved to support the coordinated and successful implementation of the project.

Since 2017, JICA-led development projects in Zambia have actively sought to include refugee settlements and their host communities in national development efforts.

Working closely with the Zambian government, JICA launched the HOPE project in 2020 to support long-term residents of refugee settlements by helping them relocate closer to essential services like schools and health clinics. Additionally, JICA introduced its Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (SHEP) approach, which promotes market-driven agriculture, boosting food production and improving livelihoods. These initiatives have significantly enhanced socio-economic conditions in Mayukwayukwa and Meheba.