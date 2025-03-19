Sudan: UNSC Condemns RSF for Abducting UN Staff and Looting Convoy in Sudan

Abyei / Kadugli — The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for detaining more than 60 UN peacekeepers, abducting eight civilian staff at gunpoint, and looting a UN convoy in Sudan.

In a report by the UNSC yesterday, they state that RSF fighters seized eight vehicles and 280,000 litres of fuel from a United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) logistics convoy after it delivered fuel to the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mission (JBVMM) in Kadugli.

Security Council members voiced deep concern over threats to UNISFA peacekeepers and civilians, warning that attacks on peacekeepers could amount to war crimes.

They called for the immediate return of the looted vehicles and fuel and urged all parties to allow UNISFA to operate without interference.

Council members praised the UNISFA Force Commander for securing the safe return of all abducted staff and reaffirmed their support for the mission.

The Security Council established UNISFA on 27 June 2011 in response to the situation in the Abyei area. The mission is tasked with monitoring the border between Sudan and South Sudan, facilitating humanitarian access, and protecting civilians and humanitarian workers when necessary.

Radio Dabanga has contacted the RSF for comment.