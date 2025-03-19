Sudan: Rural Areas Hardest Hit As Sudan Inflation Soars

Port Sudan — The annual inflation rate in Sudan, measured in February, has risen 142.34% higher than the corresponding month last year, with the monthly rate from January to December 2025 increased by 1.15%, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) says. The year-on-year inflation rates show that rural areas are impacted hardest, with an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 155.84%, as opposed to 123.32% for their urban counterparts.

According to the data released by the CBS in a statement this week, the CPI recorded 382533.02 points for February 2025, while it was 157847.54 points in February 2024, an increase of 224685.48 points. The rate of change of the general level of prices in January 2025 increased by 145.14% compared to the previous year.

The general CPI for February 2025 recorded an increase of 382533.02 points compared to 378186.19 points in January 2025, an increase of 4346.83 points, a monthly rate of change of 1.15%.

The general CPI of the food and beverage sector recorded 162439.07 points for the month of February 2025 compared to 161179.17 points in January 2025, an increase of 1259.90 points, i.e. a monthly rate of change of 0.78%.

The CBS says stated that the price index of consumer and service goods for the food and beverage sector recorded 162439.07 points for the month of February 2025, while it was 71106.19 points in February 2024, an increase of 91332.88 points, with an annual rate of change (inflation) of 128.45% (that is, the rate of change of prices for the food and beverage sector in February 2025 increased by 128.45% compared to its counterpart in the previous year).

Urban inflation

The urban CPI recorded 273560.25 points for February 2025, compared to 122498.23 points in February 2024, an increase of 151062.02 points, with an annual rate of change (inflation) of 123.32% (i.e. the rate of price change for urban areas in February 2025 increased by 123.32% compared to the previous year).

Inflation in rural areas

The CPI in rural areas recorded 497221.82 points for February 2025, compared to 194350.49 points in February 2024, an increase of 302871.33 points, with an annual rate of change (inflation) of 155.84% (meaning that the rate of price change for rural areas in February 2025 increased by 155.84% compared to the previous year).

Famine

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, prices, especially for food and basics, have soared across Sudan, as supplied dwindle and amid dire logistical challenges.

The UN aims to reach nearly 21 million vulnerable people with life-saving aid and protection in 2025, however, sudden funding cuts by top government donors present "a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in Sudan", with an estimated $4.2 billion needed for humanitarian support, yet only 6.3 per cent of the funding has been received, the UN says. In its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, the UN says that "this is the highest number of people in any UN-coordinated plan this year" in terms of its 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for Sudan.