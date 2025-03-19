Sudan: IGAD Stresses Need for Reinforcing Unified Mediation Effort to End Two-Year War in Sudan

Addis Ababa, — As the war in Sudan has persisted for two years, Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu emphasized the need for reinforcing coordination and cooperation among Special Envoys and Representatives.

The prospect for a political settlement to end a two-year war in Sudan has still remained bleak, as regional and international initiatives have failed to silence the guns.

On the first day of the IGAD Forum of Special Envoys on Harmonizing Mediation Efforts for the Sudan Peace Process in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Executive Secretary Workneh said unified mediation effort offers the best path to a negotiated resolution.

"As Sudan's war enters its second year, our focus and thoughts remain with our Sudanese brothers and sisters despite the challenges, I believe a unified mediation effort offers the best path to a negotiated resolution," he underscored.

The forum is organized to establish a unified and concrete approach to resolving the conflict in Sudan, reaffirming IGAD's commitment to a Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led peace process.

Workneh further stated that the IGAD Forum of Special Envoys in Addis Ababa needs to emphasize coordinated diplomatic efforts among all peace actors.

"Ultimately, the peace process must be Sudanese-owned and led, safeguarding the country's sovereignty," he wrote on X.