Angola: Peace Talks Between DRC Government and M23 Begin Tuesday in Angola

17 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in Angola's capital, Luanda, to hold direct talks with the M23 on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Angolan government, the M23 delegation was expected in the Angolan capital on Tuesday morning.

The statement adds that all the conditions are in place for the direct negotiations to begin as scheduled on Tuesday.

The talks are the result of constant efforts by the Angolan mediation to contribute to an urgent solution to the instability prevailing in the east of the DRC.

In this context, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his capacity as facilitator of the peace process, called on the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities in the east of the DRC as of midnight on Sunday in order to facilitate the negotiations.

The ceasefire should include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the conquest of new positions in the conflict zone, with the prospect that these and other initiatives will lead to the creation of a climate of détente favorable to the start of peace talks between the DRC government and the M23.ART/TED/AMP

