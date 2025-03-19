Egypt FM, UK Envoy Discusses Strengthening Trade Ties

18 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty met with Yasmin Qureshi, UK trade envoy to Egypt, on Tuesday to explore ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.

Minister Abdel-Aty emphasised Egypt's commitment to expanding trade and investment relations, noting that bilateral trade neared £5 billion in 2024. He highlighted government initiatives to improve the business climate, remove investment barriers, and support private sector growth.

Discussions also focused on leveraging the Egypt-UK Partnership Agreement (signed in December 2020) and the Egyptian-British Partnership Council's recent efforts to facilitate market access and resolve trade challenges.

Additionally, the minister stressed Egypt's interest in strengthening ties in higher education and tourism, acknowledging Egypt's continued appeal to British travellers and expressing hope for increased tourism flows.

