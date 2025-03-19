South Africa: DA Opens Applications for Mayoral Candidates in 4 Metros, Ahead of Upcoming Local Government Election

18 March 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Helen Zille - DA Federal Council Chairperson

The Democratic Alliance has opened the first round of applications for candidates wishing to apply to be considered to stand as Mayoral Candidates, in the upcoming Local Government Election, in the following four Metros:

1. The City of Johannesburg

2. The City of Ekurhuleni

3. The City of Tshwane

4. Mangaung

Applicants can apply at the following link - https://apply.voteda.org - and should please strive to get their applications in by 31 March 2025.

After this first round, additional rounds of Mayoral Candidate applications will open, for other Metros and Municipalities.

The DA is looking for the very best candidates to stand for these crucial leadership positions, and those wishing to apply will go thought a thorough process over the coming months.

The applicants will be interviewed and scored, with questions posed to them randomly drawn from a pre-approved bank of questions to ensure the integrity of the process.

The successful candidate must thereafter be approved by the Federal Executive.

The DA is seeking passionate, committed and skilled individuals, with excellent local government knowledge, and the willingness to do everything they can to rescue these Metros from corruption and the collapse of services.

The DA approaches the upcoming Local Government Election with the intention to govern these Metros, and to see excellent DA Mayors elected to lead the Rescue Mission.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.