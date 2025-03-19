South Africa: DA Opens Applications for Mayoral Candidates in 4 Metros, Ahead of Upcoming Local Government Election

press release

The Democratic Alliance has opened the first round of applications for candidates wishing to apply to be considered to stand as Mayoral Candidates, in the upcoming Local Government Election, in the following four Metros:

1. The City of Johannesburg

2. The City of Ekurhuleni

3. The City of Tshwane

4. Mangaung

Applicants can apply at the following link - https://apply.voteda.org - and should please strive to get their applications in by 31 March 2025.

After this first round, additional rounds of Mayoral Candidate applications will open, for other Metros and Municipalities.

The DA is looking for the very best candidates to stand for these crucial leadership positions, and those wishing to apply will go thought a thorough process over the coming months.

The applicants will be interviewed and scored, with questions posed to them randomly drawn from a pre-approved bank of questions to ensure the integrity of the process.

The successful candidate must thereafter be approved by the Federal Executive.

The DA is seeking passionate, committed and skilled individuals, with excellent local government knowledge, and the willingness to do everything they can to rescue these Metros from corruption and the collapse of services.

The DA approaches the upcoming Local Government Election with the intention to govern these Metros, and to see excellent DA Mayors elected to lead the Rescue Mission.