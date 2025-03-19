Ethiopia: Female Diplomats Hail Ethiopia's Progressive Law to Empower Women

Addis Ababa, — Representatives from the diplomatic community and United Nations agencies have commended Ethiopia for its progressive laws and policies to empowering women.

The representatives participated at 2025 Safaricom Women First 5km took place in Addis Ababa on Sunday to mark the celebrations of International Women's Day, 8 March.

Speaking to ENA, the fmale diplomats emphasized the importance of meaningful and active inclusion of women at all stages to materialize development aspirations.

Margaret Atieno, Deputy Representative of UNHCR in Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of education for women, enabling them to fully leverage available opportunities.

EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sofie From-Emmesberger, acknowledged the government's active involvement in various initiatives that aimed at empowering women.

For her, the efforts not only focus on enhancing women's status and opportunities in society but also seek to create broader positive impacts within the community.

Ambassador Emmesberger also urged that women themselves must play a crucial role in this transformative process.

She added Ethiopia has still remained far behind in terms of women's contributions across various sectors, highlighting the need for increased participation by women in all aspects of society.

On her part, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Ethiopia, Mariko Kagoshima acknowledged the government's efforts to empower citizens and enhance their capacities, deeming them encouraging. She further emphasized the need for these efforts to be sustained moving forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kagoshima underlined the importance of self-belief among women, stating that cultivating a strong conviction in their own abilities is essential for achieving personal goals and aspirations.

While external support from governmental entities and other stakeholders is valuable, it is ultimately the internal confidence and acceptance of one's own capabilities that empowers women to achieve their desired goals.

Having lived in Ethiopia for over two years, Vanessa Prinz, a diplomat at the German Embassy in Ethiopia revealed that Ethiopia's government designs initiatives to promote and safeguard women's rights.

This combination of self-empowerment and external support, as the deputy representative suggested, can form a robust framework for women's success.

Prinz also expressed her belief that the various challenges faced by women would receive special attention.