Ethiopia: Female Diplomats Hail Ethiopia's Progressive Law to Empower Women

18 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Representatives from the diplomatic community and United Nations agencies have commended Ethiopia for its progressive laws and policies to empowering women.

The representatives participated at 2025 Safaricom Women First 5km took place in Addis Ababa on Sunday to mark the celebrations of International Women's Day, 8 March.

Speaking to ENA, the fmale diplomats emphasized the importance of meaningful and active inclusion of women at all stages to materialize development aspirations.

Margaret Atieno, Deputy Representative of UNHCR in Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of education for women, enabling them to fully leverage available opportunities.

EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sofie From-Emmesberger, acknowledged the government's active involvement in various initiatives that aimed at empowering women.

For her, the efforts not only focus on enhancing women's status and opportunities in society but also seek to create broader positive impacts within the community.

Ambassador Emmesberger also urged that women themselves must play a crucial role in this transformative process.

She added Ethiopia has still remained far behind in terms of women's contributions across various sectors, highlighting the need for increased participation by women in all aspects of society.

On her part, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Ethiopia, Mariko Kagoshima acknowledged the government's efforts to empower citizens and enhance their capacities, deeming them encouraging. She further emphasized the need for these efforts to be sustained moving forward.

Kagoshima underlined the importance of self-belief among women, stating that cultivating a strong conviction in their own abilities is essential for achieving personal goals and aspirations.

While external support from governmental entities and other stakeholders is valuable, it is ultimately the internal confidence and acceptance of one's own capabilities that empowers women to achieve their desired goals.

Having lived in Ethiopia for over two years, Vanessa Prinz, a diplomat at the German Embassy in Ethiopia revealed that Ethiopia's government designs initiatives to promote and safeguard women's rights.

This combination of self-empowerment and external support, as the deputy representative suggested, can form a robust framework for women's success.

Prinz also expressed her belief that the various challenges faced by women would receive special attention.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.