Ethiopia: More Than 230 Livestock Dead in Gofa Zone As Unknown Epidemic Spreads in South Ethiopia Region

More than 230 livestock have died in Uba Debretsehay district, Gofa Zone, South Ethiopia Region, due to an epidemic that began on March 14, 2025, pastoralists and animal health professionals told Addis Standard. The outbreak has also affected Zala district and Sawula town within the zone.

Enkele Belachew, a pastoralist from Shala Kebele in Uba Debretsehay, described the outbreak as widespread. "The disease has reached every pastoralist's home. It started on Friday, March 14, and has been spreading rapidly, causing significant losses," he said. He added that the illness appeared in his household on March 17.

"I have six oxen, and two of them are in critical condition. One pair has already died," he said. Describing the symptoms, he noted, "First, the urination doesn't stop, a white fluid like foam comes out, and there's coughing." While the cause remains unknown, he said professionals have arrived to monitor and examine the affected animals.

Mabure Natan, an animal health professional in Uba Debretsehay, said the outbreak first appeared in Hoshle and Kencho kebeles before spreading to 12 kebeles, resulting in at least 238 livestock deaths.

Ayre Morcha, head of the Agricultural Office in Uba Debretsehay, confirmed the spread, stating, "It began in Hoshle and Kencho kebeles but later reached 10 more kebeles, killing many cattle." He said 238 livestock deaths had been recorded so far.

While the exact cause remains undetermined, Ayre suggested that weather changes could be a factor. "It was sunny throughout the dry season, but recently, some rain has started to fall," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that efforts are underway to contain the outbreak, with professionals deployed from the zone. However, he noted that a shortage of vaccines remains a major challenge in preventing further spread.

Dr. Chernet Lebene, a veterinarian in Gofa Zone, said that since March 14, the epidemic has affected Uba Debretsehay and Zala districts, as well as Sawula town. "More than 246 animals have died," he said.

"We are conducting laboratory tests to determine the exact cause," Dr. Chernet added. "We suspect bovine pasteurellosis, a lung disease linked to sudden climate changes." He explained that "when animals move from one place to another, their immunity weakens, making them more vulnerable."

Meanwhile, local broadcaster Dubusha TV reported that in Garda Marta district of Gofa Zone, a similar outbreak has killed at least 330 animals. The report identified the disease as bovine pasteurellosis, also known as hemorrhagic septicemia, and warned that the number of deaths is rising.