South Africa: Eskom Suspends Services in Part of Khayelitsha After Hijacking

Employees were robbed at gunpoint in Makhaza

Eskom has suspended its services to part of Khayelitsha in Cape Town after employees were hijacked and robbed over the weekend. In other parts of the township, residents have started escorting Eskom workers themselves to protect them from being attacked or robbed.

On Saturday, Eskom employees who had been called out to fix a problem in Makhaza were approached by three armed men.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the men pointed firearms at the employees and forced them to hand over the car keys. "The employees were forced into their work vehicle by the men whose faces were covered. They were dropped in Green Point (in Khayelitsha). Four cellphones, a car battery, two step ladders and devices belonging to Eskom were stolen."

A case of carjacking is under investigation and no arrests had yet been made, he said.

Eskom has suspended services in Makhaza until further notice. In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said this would mean delays with repairs. Eskom management and security services would meet police and community leaders to try to find ways to ensure the safety of staff before services resume.

Ward 95 councillor in Makhaza Ayanda Tetani said he was already receiving complaints from residents about problems with electricity. "Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Eskom services have been suspended in Makhaza due to crime. This has happened in Nkanini and Zwezwe before."

Last year GroundUp reported two occasions where Eskom withdrew its services in Khayelitsha in the Endlovini informal settlement due to crime. On one occasion the security vehicle accompanying Eskom workers into Endlovini was hijacked. On the second occasion, Eskom employees who were repairing a fault were held at gunpoint. They escaped unharmed, but their vehicle was shot at.

In at least two parts of Khayelitsha, Site C and Harare, residents have started guarding Eskom employees themselves. "The last time we had an incident of violence in our area was about two years back, where contractors were almost robbed," said Harare ward councillor Anele Gabuza. He said since then whenever Eskom workers or City of Cape Town services staff came to the area "they let us know in advance and we make sure that enough people are around to guard them."

"Sometimes it is up to us as residents to stand up and keep our communities safe," said Gabuza.