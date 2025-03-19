Gambia: Banjul Central MP Threatens Legal Action Against Government

The Member of Parliament for Banjul Central, Hon. Abdoulie Njai, has threatened legal action against the government's decision to take over McCarthy Square if ongoing negotiations fail.

In a press release issued on Monday, March 17, 2025, Hon. Njai expressed his concerns over what he termed the "unsubstantiated takeover" of the historic public space, which has been central to civic life in the heart of Banjul for generations.

Hon. Njai strongly criticized the government's move, which he believes undermines the potential of the square.

He explained, "The square has for generations been a cornerstone of civic life, but recent bureaucratic barriers from the government have hindered us from fully exploring its potential."

In the release, Hon. Njai emphasized the legal framework that governs local governance, noting, "The Local Government Act clearly outlines the authority of local councils to manage municipal properties and public assets. This unilateral takeover seeks to erase our ownership entirely, further alienating Banjulians from a cherished communal asset that rightfully belongs to them."

The press statement made it clear that if negotiations fail, legal action would be pursued, with Hon. Njai reiterating, "We welcome the Council's decision to pursue legal action against this move, as it is a critical defense of our local autonomy."

He further called for a unified response from the community, urging citizens to engage in peaceful resistance, "We urge every citizen to join us in rejecting this decision. Together, we will ensure this symbol of our shared identity remains in the hands of the people."

The controversy surrounds the recent decision by the Office of the President to assume control over McCarthy Square, a move that marks a shift from its previous management under the Banjul City Council (BCC). The decision was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Cabinet, outlining the government's rationale for the takeover. According to the letter, the government's significant investment in refurbishing the square in preparation for the Gambia's 60th independence anniversary celebrations necessitated enhanced management and security, leading to the reassignment of responsibilities from the BCC to the presidency.