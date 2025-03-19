Gambia: Debate On $30 Million Oil Scandal Fails to Proceed

A long-anticipated parliamentary debate on a controversial $30 million oil deal collapsed on Monday after lawmakers clashed over procedural issues, forcing an indefinite delay.

The report, prepared by a joint committee of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC), was set to be presented to the National Assembly for discussion. However, before the document could be officially laid, a series of objections halted the proceedings, highlighting internal divisions within the legislature.

At the heart of the debate is an ongoing investigation into allegations of bribery and tax evasion involving three companies--Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Limited, and Ultimate Biegee Logistic--over the sale of 36,953,614 metric tons of petroleum products. The probe was initiated in July 2024 following a motion by Hon. Sainey Jawara of Lower Saloum.

Hon. Lamin J. Sanneh, co-chairperson of the joint committee, was scheduled to present the report on Monday, but instead, he attempted to provide an update on the status of the inquiry. This move triggered a swift response from several lawmakers, who challenged the procedure.

Hon. Touma Njai of Banjul South objected under Standing Order 53(K), arguing that the statement being read was not included in the official order paper and that she, as a committee member, had not been consulted.

"I think we should reconsider it and refer it back to the committee," she insisted.

Her objection was quickly followed by another from Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, the Majority Leader and representative of Kantora. Citing Standing Order 99, he argued that the report had to be signed by the chairperson before it could be formally laid before the assembly. "What is on the order paper is the report, and there is no signed report from the committee," he stated.

Tunkara further pointed to Standing Order 14(2), which governs the order of business, arguing that lawmakers were deviating from the agenda.

"We are not having a statement by the chairperson unless the Speaker decides to vary the proceedings," he emphasized.

Faced with mounting opposition, Deputy Speaker Hon. Seedy Njie ruled that the debate could not proceed in the absence of a signed report. Instead, he announced that the only document available was a request from the joint committee seeking more time to complete its probe.

Hon. Sanneh then formally moved a motion to extend the committee's mandate, arguing that additional time was needed for a thorough investigation. The motion was put to a vote, with 27 lawmakers voting in favor, 4 against, and 1 abstention.

The decision means that the investigation into the alleged oil scandal will continue, with the joint committee expected to present its final findings in the next legislative session. However, the delay has fueled speculation about possible political maneuvering behind the scenes, as the case involves high-stakes financial dealings and potential misconduct at the highest levels.

With the credibility of the legislature on the line, all eyes will be on the committee's next steps as it attempts to uncover the full extent of the scandal. Whether the extended investigation will yield meaningful results or further deepen the controversy remains to be seen.