Somalia: Somali President Visits Frontlines As Govt Forces Battle Al-Shabaab

18 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited frontline positions on Monday to show support for government forces and local militias fighting against Al-Shabaab insurgents.

During his visit, the President assessed the condition of the troops and received updates from commanders and military leaders who have faced multiple attacks in recent days from the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

General Odwaa, the Chief of Defence Forces, Intelligence Chief Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe, and Shuute, the head of the Military Court, greeted the President in the district of Aadan Yabaal.

The visit comes as the Somali government defends key areas previously liberated from Al-Shabaab, which has launched renewed attacks in attempts to regain control.

In recent days, Al-Shabaab militants have targeted Balcad, Xaawo Cabdi, and Awdheegle, while a bombing in Beledweyne aimed at a meeting focused on military operations in the western Hiiraan region.

Several people, including three elders, were killed in the Hotel Qaahira in western Beledweyne city while dozens of others were wounded, according to the local officials.

