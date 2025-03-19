Somalia: Somali Militants Target Presidential Convoy in Bomb Attack - President Unharmed

Mogadishu — A bomb attack targeted the convoy of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Somalia on Tuesday, but the president emerged unharmed. The attack occurred near the Ceel-Gaabta junction, as the president was traveling as part of a nationwide tour.

National Security Advisor Xuseen Sheekh Cali confirmed that the president was safe following the blast, which struck the convoy but did not cause significant damage or casualties.

The attack, believed to be carried out by Somali militants, comes as President Mohamud continues his tour of regional military bases to strengthen efforts against the Al-Shabaab insurgency. Despite the attack, authorities assured the public that security forces are continuing operations against the group, with the president's safety being a top priority.

The incident has prompted heightened security measures across the country as investigations into the bombing continue.