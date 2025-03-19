Somalia: National Security Advisor Assures President Hassan Sheikh Safe After Attack On His Convoy

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, has confirmed that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is safe following a recent bombing attack on his convoy at the Ceel-Gaabta junction.

The bomb attack outside the presidential palace, which targeted the presidential convoy, did not result in any harm to the president or his entourage.

Ali emphasized that President Hassan Sheikh is currently on a tour of various regions of the country, where he is meeting with senior military officers to bolster efforts in the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The president's visit aims to reinforce military strategies and enhance coordination in the battle against terrorism.

The attack on the convoy comes amid escalating operations to rid Somalia of Al-Shabaab forces, who have been responsible for numerous attacks in the region.

Despite this incident, the National Security Advisor reassured the public that the president's safety and the security of the nation remain top priorities for the government.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the bombing, with security forces on high alert as the president's tour of the country proceeds.