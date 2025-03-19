Nigeria: PDP, CBN, NNPC, Among Losers in Wike's Abuja Land Revocation

Details of the owners of some of the 4,794 land titles revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike have emerged.

The minister, through his aides, said Monday that the land titles were revoked over non-payment of ground rent, in some cases, for more than 40 years.

The affected land title holders, from the new details obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), Nigeria's leading opposition party - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

They also include CONOIL Plc, Borno State Government, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), National university commission (NUC), M.R.S Investment Company Limited (owners of MRS Petrol Stations) and Kaduna State Government.

Others are Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, University of Calabar, Nigerian Postal Service and Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), among others.

A source, who has been fully briefed on the matter but has no permission to discuss the details with the media, told PREMIUM TIMES, asking not to be named, that most of the big names affected were owing more than 20 years ground rent.

On Monday, the FCT minister's office announced the revocation of 4,794 land titles, over non-payment of ground rent, for more than 40 years.

In the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid ground rent in the last 43 years.

The minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

"It should be noted that the FCTA made numerous publications in national newspapers and announcements on broadcast media since 2023, calling on defaulters to pay up all outstanding bills and ground rents. All these yielded little response, as several allottees failed to pay.

Mr Olayinka said lists of land titles in default of payment of Ground Rent were compiled in the 10 oldest districts of Phase 1 of the Federal Capital city (FCC), which are Central Area District (Cadastral Zone A00), Garki I (Cadastral Zone A01), Wuse I (Cadastral Zone A02), Garki II (Cadastral Zone A03), Asokoro (Cadastral Zone A04), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A05), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A06), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A07), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A08) and Guzape (Cadastral Zone A09).

He added that N6,967,980,119 was owed as ground rent by 8,375 property owners.

He also said a total of 4,794 land titles were in default of ground rent payment for 10 years and above.

"This is in contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

"Consequently, the titles of the properties in default of payment of Ground Rent for 10 years and above have been revoked forthwith.

"A grace of 21 days is also given to title holders that are in default of payment of Ground Rent for between one and ten years, after which the affected titles will be revoked."