Namibia: Dam Levels Improving Amid Wet Weather

18 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Hardap Dam near Mariental has received an inflow of more than 15 million cubic metres of water since the start of last week, lifting the dam's level to 27.6% of its storage capacity by Tuesday.

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) reported on Tuesday that Hardap Dam's water level rose by nearly 10 million cubic metres since Monday morning, reaching approximately 81.4 million cubic metres by Tuesday.

At start of last week, Hardap Dam's level stood at 22.2% of its storage capacity, compared to 5.5% at the beginning of this year.

Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop received an inflow of 4.9 million cubic metres since the start of last week, bringing its level to 50.1% - compared to 44.2% a week earlier.

Combined inflows of close to three million cubic metres of water into the Swakoppoort, Von Bach and Omatako dams were recorded since last Monday, bringing the three dams' combined contents to about 55.5 million cubic metres - about 36% of their combined storage capacity - by Tuesday (18 March).

At the end of last year, the Swakoppoort, Von Bach and Omatako dams' total contents were 15.1 million cubic metres, or 9.8% of their combined storage capacity.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the current dam levels compared to the same period last year:

Swakoppoort 39.9% (39%)

Von Bach 39.9% (11%)

Omatako 26% (0.7%)

Hardap 27.6% (12.2%)

Neckartal 81.7% (83.7%)

Naute 50.1% (39.8%)

Oanob 32.5% (42.7%)

Dreihuk 4.2% (empty)

Otjivero Main 3.5% (4.6%)

Otjivero Silt 3.6% (1.9%)

Tilda Viljoen 0% (5.1%)

Daan Viljoen 9.1% (5.5%)

Olushandja 61.2% (37.4%)

Friedenau 46.9% (55.4%)

Goreangab 101.8% (99.5%)

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.