Uganda Hosts Resource Partners' Conference to Strengthen Small-Scale Fisheries

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has convened a high-level Resource Partners and Stakeholders' Conference on the National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF).

The event, held at Serena Conference Centre in Kampala, aims to mobilize resources and strengthen collaboration for the sustainable management of Uganda's small-scale fisheries sector.

Uganda's fisheries sector is a crucial pillar of the national economy, contributing 3% to the GDP and 12% to agricultural GDP.

It provides employment for 3.2 million people and serves as a primary source of nutrition for 15 million Ugandans. Despite its significance, small-scale fishers and fish workers often lack representation in decision-making processes, limiting the sector's growth potential.

To address these challenges, the National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF) was developed through a participatory process involving fishers, government agencies, academia, NGOs, and other stakeholders.

The plan aligns with FAO's Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries, the first global framework dedicated solely to small-scale fisheries.

However, funding constraints remain a major hurdle. Uganda allocated Shs 3 billion for the FY 2025/2026 to implement fishing activities, a figure far below the required Shs 20 billion.

"The fund is low yet the work we have to do is a lot. We are hoping that the government of Uganda doubles it for us," Daisy Olyel Aciro, Commissioner for Fisheries Resources Management and Development at MAAIF, said.

The total investment required to implement key priorities over the next five years is estimated at Shs 139.71 billion (US$ 37.7 million).

The funds will be directed toward adaptive fisheries governance, habitat conservation, and increasing fish production. With fisheries generating an estimated Shs 2 trillion in annual revenue for Uganda, investing in sustainable management is crucial.

Stakeholders at the conference outlined key challenges affecting small-scale fisheries, including low productivity, environmental degradation, and insufficient conservation efforts.

"The sector is faced with many challenges, including low productivity. We need to address those by creating special zones for conservation, fish breeding areas, and promoting aquaculture to sustain production and productivity," Joseph Bwanika, Commissioner for Aquaculture at MAAIF, said.

Another pressing issue is the disparity in fish consumption. While fish remains a major export product, fishing communities consume very little of their own catch.

"The consumption rate of fish in the fishing communities is zero, while the consumption of fish in cities is high because they want to sell and buy basic necessities since production is low," Margaret Nakato, Coordinator of the Women Development Trust, noted.

FAO, represented by Mele Ikatonga Tauati, Fisheries Officer (Small-Scale Fisheries), reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda's fisheries sector, recognising the NPOA-SSF as a crucial step toward sustainable management.

"Implementing your NPOA-SSF and working together to secure sustainable small-scale fisheries contributes directly to addressing four betters better production, better nutrition, better environment, and better life for all--leaving no one behind," she said.

She further assured stakeholders that FAO will continue to support Uganda's efforts in securing sustainable fisheries, emphasising its role in improving livelihoods and strengthening the economy.

"FAO is committed to continuing to support Uganda's request to support your ongoing efforts in securing sustainable fisheries and its important contribution to the livelihoods of the local people and the economy of Uganda," Tauati added.

With millions of Ugandans relying on fisheries for their livelihoods and food security, the successful implementation of the NPOA-SSF is expected to drive environmental conservation, boost economic growth, and improve the well-being of fishing communities across the country.