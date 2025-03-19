Somalia, Serbia Discuss Bilateral Relations

18 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Ðurić held phone talks with Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on Tuesday, discussing ways to enhance diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Ðurić thanked Somalia for supporting Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, reaffirming that Serbia also respects Somalia's territorial integrity and independence.

He expressed confidence that both nations would continue assisting each other internationally and appreciated Somalia's stance on Kosovo-Metohija's status.

Ðurić highlighted Serbia's decades-long friendship with Somalia, emphasizing a commitment to strengthening overall relations and fostering deeper diplomatic engagement.

"Our bilateral cooperation is rooted in friendship, the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN Charter, and mutual respect," Ðurić stated.

Since reopening Somalia's embassy in Serbia, relations have expanded in various sectors, including security, education, and economic collaboration between the two nations.

Minister Fiqi reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening ties, highlighting Somalia's interest in cooperation on security training, education, and investment opportunities.

Security cooperation includes Serbia training Somalia's elite forces, including the presidential guard, while the Somali police force benefits from training programs.

Education was also discussed, with Serbia offering academic scholarships to Somali students and expressing interest in expanding these opportunities.

These diplomatic efforts have received praise, with special recognition for Somalia's Ambassador to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, for strengthening ties.

This conversation reaffirms both countries' commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation for mutual benefit and long-term collaboration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.