Zimbabwe: Govt Promises Improved Accommodation, Staff Bus, Meals Following Nurses' Protest At Sally Mugabe Hospital

GOVERNMENT has said it will address grievances raised by nursing staff at Sally Mugabe Hospital following a protest on Monday over poor working conditions.

Nurses decried low salaries and inadequate working conditions, including the lack of basic amenities such as electricity and running water.

The disgruntled nurses also highlighted that the hospital's elevators have been out of service for an extended period, forcing them to carry dead bodies down staircases to the mortuary.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said it is now addressing the water supply issues and upgrading the elevators.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care is addressing concerns raised by Sally Mugabe Central Hospital's nursing staff, following a demonstration on March 17, 2025.

"The government is prioritizing the improvement of the hospital's water supply, with plans to repair the 2.5-mega-litre tank as soon as possible to increase reservoir capacity and advocate for a more consistent water supply from the Harare City Council.

"Additionally, progress is being made with the hospital's elevator system, with three elevators currently under repair and plans in place to make one operational within the next few days," the statement read.

The health workers have raised concerns over unexplained deductions from their February salaries, with many of them saying they do not have enough money to cover transport costs.

"Transportation for staff has been enhanced, with the hospital receiving a second bus from head office to ensure smoother operations. The hospital is also working to improve staff accommodation and cafeteria services in alignment with government policies," the statement added.

The crisis at Sally Mugabe Hospital reflects broader issues across Zimbabwe's public health sector, with conditions in rural hospitals even worse.

Zimbabwe's healthcare sector remains severely underfunded and largely dependent on support from Western development partners.