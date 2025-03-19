Zimbabwe: Guns, Condoms, and a Crisis of Faith - Holy Ten Slams Uebert Angel and Mudiwa

Outspoken hip-hop artist Holy Ten has launched a blistering attack on Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas Uebert Angel and musician Mudiwa Hood.

Holy Ten alleges the duo bring guns and condoms into the church, a claim that's thrown a Molotov cocktail into the already turbulent waters of faith and celebrity. He vows never to return to what he sees as a den of iniquity, run by charlatans preying on unsuspecting congregants.

Holy Ten unleashed these reputation-damaging details during a recent appearance on DJ Ollah's Podcast, claiming Angel routinely propositioned him to find young women for the "man of the cloth" to bed.

"I was first inspired to pray by Uebert Angel. I didn't have to meet him then, I would just watch his sermons. For him to become the gentleman who asks me to find 'chicks' - 'slay queens' - was the worst thing ever. I went to their church where I performed. Mudiwa was showing me guns. From there, I began to doubt their faith," he said.

Holy Ten said it was a source of deep embarrassment that Angel, given his supposed holy standing, would make such requests.

"Not only guns, but Mudiwa then opened his bag and showed me condoms. I swear, and I'm ready to be taken to court for this, I swear that I will never return to their church again. You can ask my crew. Those people are spinning a yarn," he said.

Two years ago, he was embroiled in controversy after being exposed in the four-part Al Jazeera documentary, "The Gold Mafia," which detailed undercover operations across three continents and revealed a trove of incriminating documents capturing gold smuggling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angel was secretly filmed boasting that he could move over US$1 billion of dirty cash with ease, leveraging his diplomatic immunity to facilitate a scheme where unaccounted funds could be exchanged for Zimbabwe's gold.

Angel and his business partner, Rikki Doolan, further claimed their laundering operations had the blessing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mudiwa Hood, on the other hand, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of several companies, including Sky Angel Private Jet Charter, Fundmass, Optima Construction, Disrupt Media, and Bisep Security.

He fancies himself a serial entrepreneur, author, and fashion mogul.

Holy Ten's accusations have struck a chord, laying bare the hypocrisy he perceives within these circles.

These revelations, if true, paint a portrait of men drunk on power, flaunting wealth, and abusing their positions with impunity.