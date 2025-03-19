Zimbabwe: Guns, Condoms, and a Crisis of Faith - Holy Ten Slams Uebert Angel and Mudiwa

18 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Outspoken hip-hop artist Holy Ten has launched a blistering attack on Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas Uebert Angel and musician Mudiwa Hood.

Holy Ten alleges the duo bring guns and condoms into the church, a claim that's thrown a Molotov cocktail into the already turbulent waters of faith and celebrity. He vows never to return to what he sees as a den of iniquity, run by charlatans preying on unsuspecting congregants.

Holy Ten unleashed these reputation-damaging details during a recent appearance on DJ Ollah's Podcast, claiming Angel routinely propositioned him to find young women for the "man of the cloth" to bed.

"I was first inspired to pray by Uebert Angel. I didn't have to meet him then, I would just watch his sermons. For him to become the gentleman who asks me to find 'chicks' - 'slay queens' - was the worst thing ever. I went to their church where I performed. Mudiwa was showing me guns. From there, I began to doubt their faith," he said.

Holy Ten said it was a source of deep embarrassment that Angel, given his supposed holy standing, would make such requests.

"Not only guns, but Mudiwa then opened his bag and showed me condoms. I swear, and I'm ready to be taken to court for this, I swear that I will never return to their church again. You can ask my crew. Those people are spinning a yarn," he said.

Two years ago, he was embroiled in controversy after being exposed in the four-part Al Jazeera documentary, "The Gold Mafia," which detailed undercover operations across three continents and revealed a trove of incriminating documents capturing gold smuggling.

Angel was secretly filmed boasting that he could move over US$1 billion of dirty cash with ease, leveraging his diplomatic immunity to facilitate a scheme where unaccounted funds could be exchanged for Zimbabwe's gold.

Angel and his business partner, Rikki Doolan, further claimed their laundering operations had the blessing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mudiwa Hood, on the other hand, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of several companies, including Sky Angel Private Jet Charter, Fundmass, Optima Construction, Disrupt Media, and Bisep Security.

He fancies himself a serial entrepreneur, author, and fashion mogul.

Holy Ten's accusations have struck a chord, laying bare the hypocrisy he perceives within these circles.

These revelations, if true, paint a portrait of men drunk on power, flaunting wealth, and abusing their positions with impunity.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.