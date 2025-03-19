South Africa: Open Book Youth Fest Kicks Off in Langa

Showcasing a range of mostly children's books, the festival is set to run until next week

The Open Book Youth Fest kicked off at Langa Library on Tuesday, for the third year. Dozens of children from pre-schools and Early Childhood Development Centres across the township attended an interactive storytime reading by children's book author Refiloe Moahloli.

The festival, running until next week, will include storytime sessions with picture books, poetry readings with open mic sessions, and workshops in libraries and schools across Cape Town. Events will be held in Bertha House, the Cape Town Museum of Childhood, and the Book Lounge.

About 12 authors are expected to showcase their work during this year's Youth Fest.

The event, started in 2023, is part of the larger annual Open Book Festival which takes place later this year.

At Langa Library on Tuesday, Moahloli read from her illustrated book, "A Friend For All Seasons". The story follows young Vuyo, who loves to bake, through all seasons of the year. Moahloli said in the book she aimed to encourage children to express their emotions, using the seasons as a metaphor.

"I was inspired by my own lack of comfort with different emotions throughout my life," said Moahloli. She said the book tries to explain to young children "to accept the different feelings and emotions they experience".

Moahloli, who has published 16 children's books, said children's books can be used as a "play therapy" tool, and can be a way for adults to connect with their children. She children could be "exposed to the world" through stories".

After her reading, Moahloli asked the children questions about her book. One by one the children responded eagerly.

Belinda Musoke, organiser at the Youth Fest, said some sessions would be aimed at teenagers where there was a shortage of new books.

"It's very important to get our kids to read from a young age. It encourages emotional intelligence and empathy," she said.