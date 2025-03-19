South Africa: Extreme Heat Warning for Western Cape - South African News Briefs - March 19, 2025

Extreme Heat Warning for Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Western Cape, with temperatures expected to reach the high 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, reports EWN. Residents and visitors are urged to take precautions, such as staying in cool areas, staying hydrated, and wearing light clothing, to protect themselves from potential health risks. Weather Forecaster Joew Malebane also said that veld fires can also be expected on the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Overberg, and the Garden Route districts due to the combination of hot temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds. The public is advised to take necessary measures to ensure safety and prevent fire outbreaks.

Ex-President Motlanthe Questions Spaza Shop Viability

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has raised concerns about the viability of informal trading, such as spaza shops, as a solution to South Africa's youth unemployment crisis, reports SABC News. Speaking at the University of Johannesburg, where he received an honorary doctorate, Motlanthe argued that informal trading often represents insecure, survivalist labor rather than sustainable entrepreneurship. He said that there is a need for industrialization, infrastructure development, and stable employment structures to drive meaningful economic growth. Motlanthe talked about the importance of strengthening South Africa's trade relations with key partners like the European Union and the United States, emphasizing their critical role in the country's economic stability and growth.

Gauteng Denies Pretoria North Disease Outbreak

The Gauteng Department of Health has urged the public to remain calm after confirming that there is no disease outbreak in Pretoria North, reports EWN. This follows reports of five patients with suspected myiasis infections at Odi District Hospital in Tshwane. Further testing revealed that two patients had unrelated abscesses, while the other three were discharged. The department investigated claims of a myiasis outbreak and found no evidence to support them, also dismissing false reports of a staphylococcus infection outbreak. Myiasis develops when flies lay eggs on damp clothing, bedding, or unsanitary surfaces and cannot spread from one person to another. Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said that there is no cause for panic, adding that preventive measures include ironing clothes, maintaining hygiene, treating pets for fly infestations, and avoiding drying clothes on the ground.

More South African news