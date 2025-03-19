Somalia and Serbia Agree to Bolster Bilateral Relations

In a significant step toward enhancing diplomatic and economic ties, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ahmed Macallim Fiqi, engaged in a phone conversation with Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Marko Djuric.

The two ministers discussed avenues to further strengthen the long-standing relations between their countries, which have been grounded in friendship for 65 years.

Ambassador Fiqi emphasized the importance of continuing to build upon the historical bond between the two nations, stating, "We will focus on strengthening and advancing our partnership, which has endured for over six decades." He reiterated Somalia's commitment to furthering its diplomatic relations with Serbia, particularly in areas that align with the interests of both nations.

Ambassador Djuric commended the progress made by Somalia in its diplomatic efforts and political stability, particularly in its role as a neutral actor on the global stage.

He expressed Serbia's ongoing support for Somalia, noting, "Somalia has always been a special partner for Serbia. We believe that there is great potential for collaboration, and we are confident that we can achieve much more together in the future."

The conversation also highlighted the importance of formal exchanges between the two governments. Both ministers agreed that reciprocal official visits would be essential for exploring new opportunities for cooperation in critical areas such as economic development, security, and technological innovation.

These engagements are expected to further deepen the mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

The strengthening of ties between Somalia and Serbia marks a new chapter in their diplomatic relationship, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields that could significantly benefit both countries.