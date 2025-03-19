Rwanda: A Rwanda Without Belgium? Six Decades Overdue

opinion

After our ancestors fought for independence, a resistance that cost more than an arm and a leg, it hasn't been easy for African countries to cut ties with colonial powers. Instead, they kept a heavy dependence on finance, military, and politics.

Among these countries was unfortunately Rwanda, but as of March 17, not anymore, because the country severed diplomatic relations with Belgium, ordering all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

For years, Belgium has positioned itself as Rwanda's watchdog, even after independence in 1962. Although its stance on the ongoing DR Congo crisis may have been the last straw, it is not their worst when it comes to colonial and neo-colonial destruction.

The country's role in dividing Rwandans into made-up ethnicities led to decades of persecution that culminated into the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi. In fact, the genocidal governments since independence were closely allied with Belgium. Even today, this country remains the safest haven for genocide fugitives and their families that openly negate or deny the Genocide.

The ongoing conflict in DR Congo has its roots in the Genocide, as well as colonization by Belgium. Nevertheless, the country's open hostility against Rwanda is not justified and may give the impression that Rwanda answers to Belgium.

Rwanda's decision to cut ties with Belgium raises questions about the future of the countries, but for a moment, we should imagine a Rwanda without Belgium six decades ago, or perhaps, a century ago.