South Africa: Stilfontein Mine Tragedy Was a Consequence of SA's Porous Borders, Says Police Minister

18 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ethan Van Diemen

Calling illegal immigration a 'huge problem', Senzo Mchunu told Parliament: 'The overall fundamental issue is border management'.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Police Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament on Tuesday that the Stilfontein mine tragedy, in which 93 illegal miners died and nearly 2,000 were arrested, was a consequence of South Africa's insecure borders.

Calling illegal immigration a "huge problem", the minister said: "The overall fundamental issue is border management". He was addressing a joint meeting of Parliament's portfolio committees on minerals and petroleum resources, and police.

Police top brass and officials from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources briefed the committees on illegal mining and derelict and ownerless mines, respectively.

The acting North West police commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, said a total of 944 police officers took part in the operation at Stilfontein from August 2024 up till March 2025 at a cost of R23-million for deployments and R9.8-million for overtime payments.

Asaneng said the majority of the illegal miners were undocumented migrants.

"In the main, the people that came to the surface were Mozambicans, who accounted for 1,128; Zimbabweans, 473; South Africans, 26; Basotho, 197; and one Congolese and one Malawian," he said -- a total of 1,826.

"All these suspects were charged with, among others,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.