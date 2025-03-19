South Africa: Ndumo Game Reserve Facing Mounting Pressure Amid Fight for Sustainable Conservation

Ndumo's history reveals the challenges of integrating biodiversity conservation with impoverished local communities' needs, rights and values, and maintaining that conservation in remote regions where the rule of law is tenuous.

Ndumo Game Reserve has protected a unique, biodiverse corner of South Africa for 100 years. Situated near the confluence of the Usuthu and Phongolo rivers in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) bordering Mozambique, it is famous for its birdlife, hippos and crocodiles.

As recorded in Daily Maverick, it faces challenges from disputes with neighbouring communities and would-be mining prospectors, yet we shouldn't forget its long history of conservation successes, and its ecological and social importance for the region. In some ways, it is emblematic of the challenges facing protected areas in South Africa and across the continent.

Early times

Mostly ignored by the Zulus, the British, and South Africa's Union government because the surrounding area was renowned for human and livestock diseases, Ndumo was visited by South African War hero Deneys Reitz in 1921.

He borrowed a boat and shot some hippopotamuses on Lake Nyamithi, but was so impressed by the place that he took his friend Jan Smuts there in 1923. In 1924, he had a provincial game...