Uganda: Museveni Says Government to Create Special Fund for Fishermen

The government will create a special fund for fishermen, aimed at improving their livelihoods.

This was revealed by President Museveni during a visit to Mr. Titus Tumusiime's farm in Sironko village, Nyamukutu parish, Butiaba Sub-county, Buliisa County, Buliisa district. Mr. Tumusiime is one

of the beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program in the district.

The president, who is on a performance assessment tour on PDM in Bunyoro sub region, stated that the initiative money is not enough for the fishermen, thus suggesting that the government will come up with an additional form of financial support for the group.

"The fishermen's fishing tools such as boats, and fishing nets are expensive. The PDM money isn't enough for them to purchase these tools. And so, we shall create other funds for them," he said.

He therefore resolved by calling for a meeting with the fishing community leaders in May this year to discuss more on the matter.

On the other hand, during the visit, President Museveni who appreciated Mr. Tumusiime for being a model farmer, contributed Shs10m to him to buy a tuk tuk to help him in transporting pig feeds and Shs25m to buy a grinder.

During the same event, President Museveni asserted that he has no problem with the Kingship of Bugungu called Butebengwa, and he promised to call for the meeting between the Butebengwa team and

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to create sanity.

The president's response came after Allan Atugonza of Buliisa County, informing him about the Kingship of the Bugungu called Butebengwa.

He expounded that all the approval and process of Butebengwa as a kingdom is complete and the proposal has already been submitted to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development waiting for gazettement.

About the lake wrangles in the area, President Museveni urged the local leaders to get involved in handling Lake Albert issues and he promised to organize a stakeholders' meeting in May this year to discuss more about the lake.

Additionally, Atugonza commended the President for initiating poverty alleviation programs like the PDM that have improved the lives of Ugandans.

On his part, Mr. Tumusiime thanked President Museveni for the PDM initiative, saying that it has been very instrumental in helping him create household income.

Mr. Tumusiime who received Shs997,000 PDM money after bank charges on 15th of November 2023, informed the president that he bought six pigs at Shs120,000 each.

He then spent Shs 120,000 on pig feeds, Shs70,000 to construct a fence for the pigs, Shs 40,000 on drugs, Shs 40,000 on transportation.

He added that later, two female pigs produced 26 piglets while three pigs produced 22 piglets, making a total of 48 piglets.

He sold the first 26 piglets each at Shs 100,000, earning Shs2,600,000.

The other 22 piglets were sold at Shs. 80,000 and he earned Shs1,700,000. All together he earned Shs 4,300,000. Since then, the rest is history.

The visit was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other leaders.