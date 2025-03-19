Uganda: MP Opendi Celebrates 'Special' Women's Day in Her Constituency

19 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi has officiated at a unique Women's Day event organized by Kwapa Catholic Parish Priest.

The celebration, which aimed to appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of women, saw men showering their wives with gifts.

According to Opendi, the event was a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, with men going out of their way to show their gratitude.

"It was wonderful to see men coming with gifts to appreciate their wives," Opendi said. "It's a testament to the strength of our community and the importance of recognizing the role of women in our lives."

One of the highlights of the event was when Mzee Etyang, the man of the day, presented his wife with a thoughtful gift - a bag.

Opendi praised Mzee Etyang's gesture, saying, "I too appreciated him for his love and support to his wife. It's clear that he values and cherishes her, and that's something we should all strive for in our relationships."

The event was a celebration of the theme of International Women's Day, which emphasizes the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of women.

Opendi noted that the event was a reminder that women's empowerment is not just a women's issue, but a community issue that requires the support and involvement of everyone.

As the event came to a close, Opendi expressed her gratitude to the organizers and participants, saying, "May God bless them for their love and support to their wives and families."

The event was a testament to the power of community and the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of women.

