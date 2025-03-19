Uganda: Museveni Asks PDM Beneficiaries to Take Full Responsibility of Funds

President Museveni has urged beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to take full responsibility for the funds they receive, emphasizing that the program is a direct investment in their economic empowerment.

"This PDM is your bank. It is not a handout, but a revolving fund meant to uplift you from poverty. Those who have received the money must ensure it is put to good use and repaid after two years so that others can also benefit," President Museveni stressed.

Speaking in Kimbugu Village, Kabwoya Sub-County, Buhaguzi County, Kikuube District, where he visited PDM model farmer Mr. Jackson Mpagazihe , the president reiterated that the success of the initiative depends on the discipline and commitment of its beneficiaries.

"You must embrace this program wholeheartedly. This money belongs to you and your community. If you misuse it or fail to repay, you deny others a chance to improve their livelihoods," he warned.

This event was part of his three-day countrywide Assessment tour of the PDM in Bunyoro Sub-region which commenced on Tuesday.

President Museveni lauded Mr. Mpagazihe for his exemplary efforts in fish farming, noting that he started his project with just shs 500,000 and sweat capital, defying misconceptions that fish farming requires huge investment.

"Many people feared that starting a fishpond was expensive, but Mr. Mpagazihe has proven that even with little money, it is possible. Fish farming is not only profitable but also an effective way to conserve wetlands while ensuring food security," President Museveni said.

He encouraged wetland dwellers to transition to fish farming, explaining that fishponds help retain water that can be used for irrigation, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity.

"With just half an acre, one can earn sh700,000 after deducting feed costs, and up to sh1.4m per acre. This is a sustainable business that can transform households," he emphasized.

He also highlighted the success of Dr. Florence Muranga from Bushenyi, who, through irrigation, harvests 53 tonnes of bananas per acre annually far exceeding the district's average of 5 tonnes.

To further support Mr. Mpagazihe's initiative, President Museveni contributed shs10m to facilitate a tuk-tuk for transportation, and a fish feed-making machine to enhance his enterprise.

Additionally, he pledged shs50m to the Catholic Church, commending Mr. Mpagazihe for being a role model in his community.

"I want to thank Mr. Mpagazihe for his hard work and innovation. He is a living example of how the PDM can change lives if embraced fully," President Museveni remarked.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja commended President Museveni for spearheading key infrastructure projects that are transforming the Bunyoro region.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the development initiatives, including well-constructed roads, a modern airport and a state-of-the-art Hoima Olympic stadium that meets global standards.

She also lauded the significant progress of the establishment of the regional Bunyoro Public University in the region, emphasizing its role in expanding access to higher education.

"These projects are a testament to your commitment to the development of Bunyoro," Nabbanja said.

Mr. Mpagazihe, a 62-year-old beneficiary of PDM has transformed his livelihood through fish farming, a venture he started in August 2023 with an initial investment from the government program.

"I received shs980,000 in August 2023 through the PDM initiative. We were trained about fishponds, and I decided to invest in them. I used shs500,000 to construct a fishpond and added shs20,000 to my

remaining shs480,000 to buy fingerlings," he said.

Mr. Mpagazihe initially stocked his pond with fingerlings and started managing his fish farm. At the same time, he earned shs 160,000 from maize farming, which he used to buy fish feed.

"After eight months, I harvested my first batch of fish in April 2024. I sold 150 fish at shs5,000 each, earning shs750,000. Over the following weeks, I continued selling more, and after six months, I had made a total of shs1.5 million," he said.

With this income, he reinvested in another pond and stocked more fingerlings to expand his fish farm.

His second harvest came in December 2024.

"I had increased production, and this time, I sold 150 fish at shs5,000 each, earning shs750,000. I continued selling weekly, and after another six months, I had made sh900,000," he explained.

He later sold another 50 fish, earning shs500,000. "With daily sales, I made an additional shs800,000 over six months," he added.

Currently, Mr. Mpagazihe owns six fishponds stocked with 20,000 fish, although two are yet to be stocked with fingerlings.

"So far, I have harvested twice and made a total of shs2.9m from the second round. For the third round, I expect to harvest 7,000 fish," he said.

Despite using only half an acre of land for his fishponds, Mr. Mpagazihe now earns significantly more than he did from maize farming.

"I used to farm maize on a large scale, but I only made shs400,000 per year, which was too little for the effort involved. Now, from just half an acre, I earn about shs 200,000 per month, which I never got from maize farming," he noted.

"After selling my fish, I now make around shs 1.3m per season. This has enabled me to pay school fees for my children, who were previously sent home due to unpaid dues," he said.

Mr. Mpagazihe's success has inspired others in his community.

"Two of my neighbors have come to benchmark my fish ponds, and I have trained them on how to start their own," he noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for introducing the PDM program.

"I want to thank the President for bringing PDM. I believe it will change lives for those who use the funds wisely," he said.

Mr. Mpagazihe said he first learned about PDM through his parish chief, who sensitized the community about the program and encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunity.

The meeting was also attended byMatia Kasaija: Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Fred Byamukama, the Minister of State for Works and Transport (Transport), Jenipher Kacha Namuyangu, the Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs), Mary Grace Mugasa, the Minister of State for Public Service, Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, NRM CEC members, among others.