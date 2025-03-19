Africa: Women Leaders Tackle South Africa's Growing Water Crisis

16 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

While South Africa's water crisis deepens, women are leading the charge by driving research, policy and community-based solutions to secure water resilience. From self-supply systems in rural areas to technological innovations and policy reform, their efforts are shaping a more sustainable future.

Female scientists, engineers, policymakers and community activists are at the forefront of efforts to secure water resilience and sustainability in South Africa. Their leadership is proving essential in developing innovative solutions, fostering inclusive policies and trying to ensure that the most vulnerable communities are not left behind.

South Africa's water scarcity is making itself more and more apparent with an increase in droughts, combined with mismanagement and failing water and sanitation infrastructure, leaving millions without reliable access to clean water.

This crisis threatens livelihoods, food security and overall economic stability. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) estimates that more than a third of South Africa's municipalities are struggling with water supply issues.

On top of climate change contributing to worsening droughts in the region, this is creating severe water shortages and water scarcity in key regions. Accordingly, women, who bear the brunt of responsibility for household collection and sanitation, are disproportionately affected.

International Women's Day event

During an International Women's Day event hosted by the Water Research Commission (WRC) on 12 March 2025, women's contributions to the water sector and their role in water security were in the spotlight with female scientists, engineers, policymakers and community activists at the...

