South Africa: Why the Ever-Evolving Springbok Bench Still Has the Edge Over 'Le Bomb Squad'

France adopted South Africa's 7-1 strategy to win the Six Nations, but there's evidence to suggest that the Springboks have already taken the Bomb Squad concept to the next level.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min Is the 7-1 bench split between forwards and backs a ground-breaking innovation or an existential threat to the game as we know it?

From the outset, it seems important to address the latter, given that the anti-Bomb Squad lobbyists continue to assert that the inclusion of six or seven forwards on the bench poses a genuine danger to player welfare.

World Rugby insists that these claims are baseless, and that there is some evidence to suggest that the opposite may be true. With that myth busted, the real debate is whether the Springboks or France will harness this strategy to dominate the Test game.

Indeed, it's a trend that deserves closer scrutiny after France deployed "Le Bomb Squad" over the course of the recent Six Nations, and after the Boks varied their selection tactics during a monumental 2024 season in which they won 11 of 13 matches.

An analysis of these selections reveals several interesting findings and shows why Rassie Erasmus - as the architect of the original Bomb Squad - remains a step ahead of France's Fabien Galthié, England's Steve Borthwick and the rest of the chasing...