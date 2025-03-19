Nigeria: Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State

Concerned by a series of unending political crises in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, wielded the big stick by declaring a state of emergency in the state and subsequently suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Ordu, for six months.

The president, who excused the judiciary, but included the state House of Assembly in the rather extreme punishment, however, appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibot-Ette Ibas as the sole administrator of the state for the period.

Tinubu also solely blamed Fubara for the crisis in the state, effectively exonerating his Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, a major party and cause of the crisis in the state.

The development was believed to have been propelled by an explosion that struck the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), one of Nigeria's biggest oil pipelines, causing significant disruption and raising concerns about environmental damage and economic losses.

Amid the mounting tension, Fubara, has urged Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while he continues to engage with relevant institutions to ensure that democracy remains strong.

But the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has told President Bola Tinubu, that he lacked the constitutional powers to remove any elected governor of a state in Nigeria.

Similarly, a former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has said the state of emergency imposed in Rivers State reeked of political manipulation and in bad faith.

Sharing same views, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described the emergency situation as "absolute Armageddon. Total disrespect for constituted authority. The Constitution has been viciously violated."

This was as some Niger Delta monarchs including HRM King Dodo II of Bilabiri Kingdom, Bayelsa State; and HRH King-Jerry Prebor, the Meinbutus Federal Communities, Warri, Delta State, have called on President Tinubu to fire Wike, or call him to order before he causes more troubles for him in Rivers State.

This, nonetheless, a Niger Delta Group, Niger Delta Intelligentsia Team (NDIT), has identified the political upheaval in Rivers State as responsible for the explosion at the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

In a 12-minute nationwide broadcast suspending Fubara, Odu, and the state assembly, Tinubu cited a prolonged political crisis, constitutional breaches, and rising insecurity for his action.

Tinubu said the decision was necessary to restore peace, order, and governance in Rivers, as the state had been embroiled in political turmoil for several months.

According to him, all efforts at mediation, including his personal intervention and those of other well-meaning Nigerians, had failed to resolve the crisis.

"The state has been at a standstill since the crisis started, with the good people of Rivers unable to access the dividends of democracy," he stated.

Tinubu, who largely blamed Fubara, also cited the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in December 2023, which he described as an unjustifiable act that crippled legislative governance.

"More than a year after the demolition, the complex remains un-rebuilt, exacerbating tensions between the executive and legislative arms of the state government," he said.

He referenced the February 28, 2025 Supreme Court judgment, which ruled that Rivers had effectively ceased to have a functioning government due to the collapse of its legislative arm.

The court had upheld the validity of 27 lawmakers, who defected from the PDP to the APC, ruling that they must be allowed to resume legislative activities.

Despite this ruling, he said, the Rivers government, led by Fubara and a faction of four lawmakers, continued to resist compliance, worsening the crisis.

"The Supreme Court held that a government cannot exist without its three arms. In this case, the governor collapsed the legislature to govern as a despot. As it stands, there is no government in Rivers State," the president quoted from the ruling.

Beyond the political crisis, the president highlighted the escalating security threats in Rivers State, pointing to recent pipeline vandalism by militants.

He alleged that these activities had taken place without any intervention from the state government, raising concerns about the governor's failure to maintain law and order.

"Some militants have threatened fire and brimstone against perceived enemies of the governor, and up till now, he has not disowned them," the president stated, adding that he had ordered security agencies to ensure the protection of lives, property, and vital oil infrastructure in the state.

With the suspension of the elected state government, the newly appointed Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd.), is expected to manage the affairs of Rivers State.

Tinubu clarified that Ibas would not have the power to make new laws but can formulate regulations, subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and promulgation by the president.

He said the judiciary in Rivers State would remain functional, ensuring that legal processes continued without disruption.

Tinubu confirmed that the state of emergency declaration has been published in the Federal Gazette and transmitted to the National Assembly for approval, in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He expressed hope that this intervention would compel all political actors in Rivers to respect constitutional order and work towards peace.

"This is an extraordinary measure, but it is necessary to restore governance and prevent further breakdown of law and order in Rivers State," he stated.

President Tinubu had earlier held an 'emergency' meeting with principal officers of the National Assembly and top security chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

In attendance were President for the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and key security officials, including Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Also at the meeting were the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Tosin Ajayi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, it was not unconnected to the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, where 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, were pushing for the impeachment of Fubara.

The political standoff has raised tensions in the state, leading to fears of instability.

The meeting also followed a pipeline explosion that rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The blast, which occurred on Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road, has further heightened concerns over security and stability in the oil-rich region.

The explosion struck the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), one of Nigeria's biggest oil pipelines, causing significant disruption and raising concerns about environmental damage and economic losses.

The incident, which occurred in Rivers State, was the latest in a series of political crises plaguing the country's oil infrastructure.

The explosion, which occurred late Monday evening sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky, visible from miles away.

Local residents described hearing a loud blast followed by intense heat and flames. While the cause of the explosion is yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggested it could be linked to sabotage, vandalism, or equipment failure.

The Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) was considered one of Nigeria's biggest oil pipelines. It was a major crude oil transportation pipeline in the Niger Delta region, known for its significant oil reserves.

The Trans Niger Pipeline was operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and spanned approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles).

The TNP is an important infrastructure for transporting crude oil from oilfields in the Niger Delta to export terminals, primarily the Bonny Export Terminal. It has the capacity to transport over 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, contributing significantly to Nigeria's oil production and export.

Responding to a THISDAY enquiry on the explosion, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the new owner of the Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC), said in a terse message that "Renaissance is responding to reports of an incident in its eastern operations. Part of that response is a regulator-led joint investigation visit. Updates to follow as they become available."

Fubara Urges Calm, Says He'll Face Challenge with Unwavering Faith in Process

Embattled Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while he engages with relevant institutions to ensure that the nation's democracy remains strong.

In a 12-paragraph statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joe Johnson, he regretted the unfortunate moment in the state's political history.

"Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. We prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.

"Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

"This was why, immediately after Mr. President's intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners, who had previously resigned on their own volition.

"Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court's judgement and immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy. These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State."

He explained that, "At every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult. Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people."

According to Fubara, "We have political disagreements, but good governance has continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects are being executed to move the state forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

"At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive. We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process."

Also, a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has rejected the declaration.

The senator in a statement said he never would support a declaration that would remove an elected governor. He also said it appeared the Ijaw nation was targeted.

Dickson said: "This evening, like all Nigerians, I was taken aback by the broadcast from the president over the political disputes in Rivers State. I do not support the declaration of a state of emergency, especially when that is taken to mean that the Governor and his deputy will vacate their seats for six months.

"I don't believe that is the intent of the constitution, and that has been my position on matters like this even when we had a PDP President. I have always opposed declarations of emergency in states that meant that their governors would vacate their offices, and this is no exception.

"I have always had the view that even with the declaration of a state of emergency in a state, the elected government must be protected and need not be removed."

The ex-governor said he spent all his adult life fighting and defending his people, even when leaders, out of envy and wickedness, sponsored propaganda and misinformation.

"When I was leaving as governor, and because I knew the anti-democratic and anti-Ijaw forces in our region and in the country, having fought and defeated them, knowing their strengths, strategies and their determination, I brought in a successor. He did not tell me he wanted to be a governor.

"I brought him in to lead and protect our people with our support, because he was part of the Ijaw movement.

"While managing a recession for six years during my 8-year tenure, I worked and made a mark in all sectors of our State. We raised and maintained countless numbers of people men, women and youths, with less than N500 million monthly after paying half salaries in a recession.

"We still stopped the brutal federal forces from taking over the state in 2015, 2019 general election, and 2020 governorship election where I sponsored all candidates with the support of our friends and allies.

"Is this what has become of the Ijaw nation that we all staked everything to build? It is a sad day for all democrats. It's a sad day for Rivers State, and a sad day for our people. I urge everyone to put on their thinking caps. I urge our people to lift up their spirits as we will get over this together."

Explosion Caused by Sabotage, Says Group

A Niger Delta Group, Niger Delta Intelligentsia Team (NDIT), has fingered the political upheaval in Rivers State as responsible for the Monday explosion of the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

The explosion which occurred at Bodo community in Ogoniland resulted in a huge spill of crude oil on the environment with an associated inferno.

Speaking with Journalists in Port Harcourt, Secretary General of the group, Nse Victor Udoh, stated that though information about the explosion was still sketchy he suspected the explosion was a politically motivated attack.

He explained that the group's position was hinged on the fact that for about a year now or there about there had been zero incidents on the TNP.

"All of us are aware of that but recently, people have been issuing threats of possible incidents of vandalism and attacks on oil facilities," he said.

Udo explained that, "It's like when the owl cries at night and the baby dies in the morning, definitely fingers will point that the owl has something to do with it. So, I'm strongly of the opinion that this a politically motivated incident. Not a consequence of normal occurrence."

On the location of the threats being away from the area where the explosion occurred, he said, "The Niger Delta and all of us crisscross the domain, all of us interact and move around.

"That somebody wants to respond to an issue politically and decides to do it in an area that fingers will not be easily pointed at him does not necessarily make us dumb to consider it not a consequence of political tension. Whether it happens deep into the communities where the threats were made or a little bit from the dry land where the threats were not made from.

"Nobody said they were going to blow up the pipeline in Bayelsa or in Gbegena or anywhere. It was just said that the pipeline will be torched in the Niger Delta. Those who kept issuing the threat did not specify where they would carry it out.

"So, this is within the region and very significantly within Rivers State. This is highly political. But at this time, we have to call on the security agencies to be a bit more vigilant over the national oil assets."

But another group, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), has disabused the claim that the explosion incident was politically motivated.

Executive Director of Advocacy Centre, Fyneface Dumnamene, told journalists in Port Harcourt, that "The incident is suspected to have been caused by sabotage as a dug-out pit is spotted in the area but this is still subject to confirmation by NOSDRA."

Fyneface, who stated that the "Attack on oil installation over the Rivers State political crisis can't happen on Ogoni soil", called on NOSDRA to swing into action and carry out JIV to the site with other stakeholders including the operator of the facility."

Police Arrest Suspects over Incident

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the bombing incident, and disclosed the arrest of two persons in alleged connection to the explosion.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who had earlier confirmed the incident, said the explosion occurred on Monday night, but assured the people that the situation had been brought under control.

In a statement, Iringe-Koko, who did not mention if the fire was as a result of an explosion or a spill that later got burnt, also did not note if the development was caused by a Militant group.

She stated that a surveillance team in the area observed the fire incident and reported to the operators, adding that there is no further threat.

"The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

"During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management.

"The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to residents or the environment."

Iringe-Koko, however, disclosed that police had opened an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire, adding that two people had been arrested for interrogation.

"The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In connection with this, two individuals have been taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage.

"The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice."

The command urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

"The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all," she added.

Monarchs to Tinubu: Fire Wike or Call Him to Order

Some Niger Delta monarchs, including HRM King Dodo II of Bilabiri Kingdom, Bayelsa State, and HRH King-Jerry Prebor, the Meinbutus Federal Communities, Warri, Delta State, have called on Tinubu to fire Wike, or call him to order before he causes more troubles for him in Rivers State.

The monarchs, who spoke amid the bombing of the Trans-Niger pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and current events in the oil-rich state, said Wike would be a good riddance to Mr. President because of his 2027 ambition.

King Prebor said on the phone that, "Given the current events in Rivers State and the likely outcome, I implore President Tinubu, Wike's employer, to fire him now or call him to order before things get out of hand."

On his part, King Dodo II said, "On the present situation in the Niger Delta, particularly Rivers State, the president should call his minister to order.

"The president should take the matter of River State as a serious issue and act fast on it. He should not become the enemy of the Rivers people because of Wike's selfish desire."

NBA: President Doesn't Have Powers to Remove Elected Gov in State of Emergency

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has told President Bola Tinubu, that he lacked the constitutional powers to remove any elected governor of a state in Nigeria.

Besides, the umbrella body for legal practitioners in the country, held that Tinubu's Tuesday night declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State "remains constitutionally inchoate and ineffective," until the National Assembly approves of the declaration.

In a statement by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN,the NBA observed that the action of Mr President has a far-reaching constitutional and democratic implications, particularly in light of the provisions of Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which governed the procedure for the proclamation of a state of emergency and which the President purported to have relied upon.

While stating that Section 305 of the Constitution indeed vested the President with the power to declare a state of emergency, Osigwe argued that, "The 1999 Constitution does not grant the President the power to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state's legislature under the guise of a state of emergency."

The NBA President observed, "That the Constitution provides clear procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor as per Section 188. Similarly, the removal of members of the House of Assembly and dissolution of parliament is governed by constitutional provisions and electoral laws, none of which appear to have been adhered to in the present circumstances.

"A declaration of emergency does not automatically dissolve or suspend elected state governments. The Constitution does not empower the president to unilaterally remove or replace elected officials such actions amount to an unconstitutional usurpation of power and a fundamental breach of Nigeria's federal structure."

The NBA, in addition, asserted that the situation in Rivers State, though politically tense, did not meet the constitutional threshold for the removal of elected officials, adding that, "the purported removal of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is therefore unconstitutional, unlawful, and a dangerous affront to our nation's democracy."

While reiterating that the President did not have the constitutional power to remove an elected governor under a state of emergency, the body stated that any such action was an unconstitutional encroachment on democratic governance and the autonomy of state governments.

The NBA, therefore, called on the National Assembly to "reject any unconstitutional attempt to ratify the removal of the Rivers State Governor and other elected officials. The approval of a state of emergency must be based on strict constitutional grounds, not political expediency."

The NBA further warned that suspending elected officials under emergency rule set a dangerous precedent that undermines democracy and could be misused to unseat elected governments in the future.

Meanwhile, the NBA demanded that all actions taken in Rivers State strictly conform to constitutional provisions and Nigeria's democratic norms.

It also encouraged all stakeholders, including the judiciary, civil society, and the international community, to closely monitor the situation in Rivers State to prevent unconstitutional governance and abuse of power.

"The NBA remains committed to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria. A state of emergency is an extraordinary measure that must be invoked strictly within constitutional limits. The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable.

"We call on all relevant authorities to act in accordance with the law and the best interest of the country. Nigeria's democracy must be protected at all costs, and the Constitution must be upheld as the supreme legal authority in all circumstances," the statement added.

Atiku: State of Emergency in Rivers Reeks of Political Manipulation, Utter Bad Faith

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the state of emergency imposed in Rivers State reeked of political manipulation and was done in bad faith.

In his reaction to the state of emergency imposed by Tinubu, Atiku said, "The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political manipulation and outright bad faith.

"Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal -- or calculated negligence -- in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.

"Beyond the political scheming in Rivers, the brazen security breaches that led to the condemnable destruction of national infrastructure in the state land squarely on the President's desk.

"Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent. It is an unforgivable failure that under Tinubu's watch, the Niger Delta has been thrown back into an era of violent unrest and instability -- undoing the hard-won peace secured by the late President Umaru Yar'Adua. Years of progress have been recklessly erased in pursuit of selfish political calculations.

"If federal infrastructure in Rivers has been compromised, the President bears full responsibility. Punishing the people of Rivers State just to serve the political gamesmanship between the governor and Tinubu's enablers in the federal government is nothing less than an assault on democracy and must be condemned in the strongest terms," Atiku stated.

George: It's Disrespect for Constituted Authority

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a blatant disregard for constituted authority.

Reacting to the development, George said, "This is absolute Armageddon--total disrespect for constituted authority. The Constitution has been viciously violated.

"We can't keep quiet. This is recklessness of the highest order. What did Fubara do? As Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu gave Wike soldiers and security agents to destabilize Rivers State.

"The governor has no control over security agencies, yet he remained calm. Nobody has explained what he did to warrant this dictatorial emergency rule.

"This is exactly how it started in 1962 and 1983. It's a dress rehearsal for what Tinubu wants to do in 2027. The APC wants to take control of all states through unconstitutional means.

"Did he get National Assembly approval before his broadcast? What happened in Rivers is the hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob. Why didn't he declare a state of emergency in Lagos when lawmakers were fighting?

"Why invite Diete-Spiff and Niger Delta leaders last week if he already planned this? Is Tinubu now becoming a civilian dictator?"

'Declaring State of Emergency Without Suspending Wike Will Escalate the Crisis'

A group, Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), has warned that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State without suspending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would escalate the political crisis rather than mitigate it.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by PeacePro's Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the organisation noted that the FCT Minister was a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which President Tinubu has said would be responsible for approving the actions of the Rivers State sole administrator.

Hamzat argued that allowing the FCT Minister, who was a key player in the ongoing political conflict in Rivers State, to remain in office while the FEC oversees the state's administration would create a perception of bias and undermine public trust in the federal government's handling of the situation.

"The FCT Minister's involvement in the Rivers State crisis raises serious concerns about fairness and impartiality.

"For the state of emergency to be seen as a genuine effort to restore peace, the government must avoid any appearance of favoritism or conflict of interest.

"Suspending the FCT Minister would help create a neutral environment necessary for effective conflict resolution," the statement read.

PeacePro emphasised that the success of the state of emergency depended on the federal government's ability to maintain neutrality and fairness.

PDP, CUPP Reject Emergency in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was dismayed by Tinubu's national broadcast in which the President, in utter violation of the 1999 Constitution, pronounced an imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, it said, "The PDP rejects outright this attempt by the President to override the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and undermine the votes and Will of the people of Rivers State by seeking to depose a democratic government and foist an undemocratic rule in the State.

"The unconstitutional declaration by President Tinubu of the suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointment of an unelected individual, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to govern the state is a clear attack on our nation's democracy, an abrogation of the votes and democratic right of the people of Rivers State to choose their leader under the Constitution.

"The action of Mr. President therefore clearly borders on attempt at state capture. It is the climax of a well-oiled plot to forcefully take over Rivers State for which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been bent on stoking crisis to ensure that democracy is ultimately truncated in the State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Nigerians are invited to note that the situation in Rivers State and the reasons adduced by the President cannot justify the declaration of a state of emergency in the State under the 1999 Constitution, rendering the declaration completely incompetent."

The PDP alerted that the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State was part of the larger vicious plot to foist a siege mentality across Nigeria, decimate opposition, impose a totalitarian one-Party State and turn the country into a fiefdom

According to Ologunagba, "In any case, nothing in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution relied upon by the President in the declaration grants him the exclusive powers to declare or execute the declaration of a state of emergency without recourse to the statutory approval of the National Assembly."

Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said Tinubu' imposition of state of emergency in Rivers State raised serious concerns about the state of Nigeria's democracy.

National Secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh, said, "By suspending Governor Sim Fubara and appointing a sole administrator, Tinubu has flagrantly disregarded the Constitution and undermined the principles of democracy."

He explained that the selective application of the State of Emergency decree in Rivers State, while ignoring other states plagued by similar or even worse security challenges, raised questions about the motivations behind such a decision.

According to the national secretary of CUPP, "The Constitution is clear: a governor can only be removed from office through impeachment by the State House of Assembly, death, resignation, or completion of tenure. Nowhere does it grant the President the power to suspend a governor or declare a state of emergency as a tool for political suppression.

"The president's actions are not only unconstitutional but also a blatant overreach of executive power. To remove an elected official at will, he is setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundation of Nigeria's democracy.

"This is not just about Rivers State; it's about the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the protection of citizens' rights. If this unlawful act is not challenged, we risk creating a culture of impunity where presidents can arbitrarily remove elected officials who refuse to toe their line.

"Nigerians must not stay silent. We must demand that our leaders respect the Constitution and uphold the principles of democracy. We must reject this brazen attempt to undermine our democracy and hold our leaders accountable for their actions," he stressed

PANDEF Alarmed over Emergency Rule

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has said it was alarmed by the State of Emergency slammed on Rivers State by President Tinubu over the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state.

PANDEF, in a short statement by its spokesperson, Chief Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, pledged to study the situation and make its position public as soon as possible.

The statement read: "PANDEF is seriously alarmed by the state of emergency declared in Rivers State due to a crisis that is ordinarily avoidable.

"We are therefore studying the situation and we shall soon come up with PANDEF position soon."

It's An Aberration, Slap on Our Constitution, Says lawmaker

A former Rivers State lawmaker in the National Assembly, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has condemned the action taken by President Bola Tinubu on the state political crisis.

The former Rivers State governorship aspirant and representative of Bonny/Degema federal constituency, stated that suspension of elected officials in the state was an aberration and slap on the constitution.

Dagogo explained that, "The Declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu raises serious constitutional questions under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)"

Citing the constitution, he said "Power to Declare a State of Emergency: Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) outlines the conditions under which the President may declare a state of emergency.

"Specifically: Section 305(1) The President may, by instrument published in the Official Gazette issue a proclamation of a state of emergency in the Federation or any part thereof Section 305(3) states that the President may only declare a state of emergency in a state if:

(a) The Governor of the state, with a resolution supported by two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly, requests the President to do so; or

(b)There is actual breakdown of public order and public safety requiring extraordinary measures; or

(c)There is a clear and present danger of an actual breakdown of public order and public safety in the Federation or any part thereof; or

(d) There is an occurrence or imminent danger of invasion, war, or insurrection; or

(e)There is a natural disaster or public health emergency; or

(f)There is any other danger threatening the existence of the Federation."

Dagogo said since Tinubu admitted that the Governor and Deputy Governor did not request the proclamation (as required under Section 305(5), the legal basis for the declaration rests on whether public order and public safety have truly broken down, justifying the invocation of emergency powers.

On legality of the suspension of the governor, deputy governor, and State House of Assembly, said, "One of the most controversial aspects of the declaration is the suspension of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and State House of Assembly Under the 1999 Constitution: The only legal way to remove a Governor or Deputy Governor is through impeachment by the State House of Assembly under Section 188.

"The Constitution does not grant the President the power to suspend or remove a Governor or Deputy Governor outside the impeachment process or a valid resignation.

="Section 11(4) and (5) states that only the National Assembly can take over legislative functions of a State House of Assembly in cases where it cannot function. It does not allow for the suspension of elected lawmakers."

Omokri hails move, says it's right step in right direction

Reno Omokri in a release issued yesterday praised the President's decision, saying it's the right step in the right direction. His statement reads: "On the State of Emergency, I praise President Bola Tinubu for being decisive and showing that he has his ear to the ground, feels the pulse of Nigeria and Nigerians, is in charge of his government, and is on top of issues in Nigeria.

"I unequivocally support the President's action and urge all Nigerians to support the Federal Government in keeping the peace and maintaining law and order in Nigeria.

"The President's reliance on the Supreme Court's judgment and up-to-date security reports shows that his decision was well thought out, especially as the Governor of Rivers State has shown dereliction of duties, especially after the pipeline bombing.

"The suspension of the Governor of Rivers, his deputy, cabinet, and state Legislators, as well as the appointment of an administrator who would govern Rivers State under the supervision of the Federal Executive Council, is a most patriotic act and shows that the President has not taken any side but that of the Rule of Law.

"May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria".