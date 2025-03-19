Congo-Kinshasa: Europe's Meddling in Efforts to Pacify DR Congo Must Be Collectively Fought

Over the years, the pursuit of peace in Africa has often been hijacked by external forces that prioritise their interests over the continent's stability. Nowhere is this clearer than in this region where efforts to restore normalcy in eastern DR Congo have been deliberately frustrated by European interference.

The latest example is the imposition of sanctions on M23 officials by the European union just a day before they were scheduled to travel to Luanda for the face-to-face negotiations with the Kinshasa government.

This is not just a case of diplomatic maneuvering--it is a blatant attempt to derail an African-led peace process and perpetuate instability.

For decades, Africa has struggled with conflicts rooted in colonial history, exacerbated by foreign interests that continue to exploit divisions for political and economic gain. The current crisis in eastern DR Congo is a product of historical mismanagement, state failure, and external exploitation, yet the blame is repeatedly shifted onto Rwanda and other regional actors instead of addressing the real issues.

By frustrating the peace process, European nations are once again imposing their will on Africa, deciding who should be part of peace talks and who should be excluded--without regard for the realities on the ground.

This neo-colonial meddling is a direct affront to Africa's sovereignty and the continent's ability to chart its own path toward peace. The timing of the sanctions is not a coincidence--it is a calculated move to embolden the Kinshasa regime and encourage it to abandon diplomatic solutions in favour of continued military aggression. By siding with one party and dismissing the grievances of others, Europe is fueling conflict rather than fostering peace.

It is imperative that African nations stand firm and in solidarity against these external manipulations. Peace in Africa cannot be dictated by foreign powers with vested interests in maintaining instability. The Great Lakes Region, and Africa at large, must reclaim its agency by strengthening regional mechanisms that promote dialogue, reconciliation, and long-term stability.

The Luanda and Nairobi peace processes are African-led solutions to an African problem, and they must be allowed to proceed without interference. External actors must respect the sovereignty of African nations and recognize that lasting peace can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue, not imposed decisions from afar.

If European nations are truly committed to peace, they must support--not frustrate--Africa's initiatives. The time for double standards and selective justice must end. Africa will never achieve stability as long as its affairs are manipulated by external forces seeking to maintain control. The responsibility now lies with African leaders to reject neocolonial interference, defend regional sovereignty, and ensure that peace is achieved on Africa's terms.