Tunisia Condemns Zionist Aggression in Gaza and Calls for International Mobilisation

Tunis, March 19 — Tunisia has strongly condemned the Zionist aggression carried out by the occupying forces in the early hours of Tuesday, March 18, 2025, against several areas in the Gaza Strip, describing the attack as "barbaric."

This offensive resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, as well as hundreds of injuries and numerous missing individuals.

According to a statement issued Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia firmly condemned this aggression, which it described as a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire agreement and a "complete rejection" of the principles of international humanitarian law.

These actions represent an attempt to sabotage efforts for de-escalation and a deliberate intent to destabilise the region.

The persistence of the Zionist entity in its "war of extermination" against the Palestinian people, in full view of the international community, demonstrates its inability to annihilate the Palestinian right to self-determination.

"The more the massacres multiply, the more the determination of the Palestinian people to resist and liberate their land intensifies," the statement emphasised.

While reaffirming its commitment to the implementation of international legitimacy, Tunisia calls for global mobilisation to put an end to these "horrific massacres."

It also reiterates its support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to establish an independent state across the entire Palestinian territory, with al-Quds as its capital.