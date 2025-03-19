Zimbabwe: Vendors Attack Chinhoyi Municipal Police, Vandalize Truck As They Resist Removal From the Streets

A MUNICIPALITY of Chinhoyi pick-up truck had its rear windshield shattered while a security officer was injured during skirmishes with vendors as the latter resisted removal from the streets.

The violent confrontations that broke out in the central business district (CBD), at a vending spot popularly known as Magaba Tuesday afternoon, left a council vehicle, a Nissan NP300, damaged. A municipal police officer identified as Virginia Mlambo sustained injuries during the attack.

Mlambo was part of a contingent deployed to drive off illegal vendors from undesignated vending sites, taking heed of Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe's recent directive to clamp down on such unlawful activities blamed for rising criminal cases, including the sale of counterfeit products.

Municipality of Chinhoyi public relations officer, Tichaona Mlauzi, confirmed the violent clashes.

"There were some skirmishes, which occurred at Magaba complex. Our municipal police officers were busy enforcing bylaws that do not allow vendors to operate from undesignated areas, asking vendors to start operating from designated areas.

"However, the vendors got rowdy after some instigation from one of them, and in the process they happened to be throwing stones which apparently shattered the rear screen of the municipal vehicle and also injured Constable Virginia Mlambo," Mlauzi told NewZimbabwe.com.

Following the attack, the driver ferried his injured counterpart to Chinhoyi Central Police Station, where she lodged a formal report. Her condition could not be immediately ascertained at the time of publishing.

Police have opened a case of malicious damage to property and taken some suspects into custody in relation to the violence.

"Police have since taken over the matter after the driver also reported damage to the Nissan NP300 registration number AAE 6675 under RRB 6344592," said the council spokesperson.

Vendors allege authorities use excessive force to drive them off the pavements, and confiscate their wares, which they later share amongst themselves for personal use.