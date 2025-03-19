Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's 2030 Agenda Fuels Political Violence - Over 7,000 Affected By Human Rights Violations in February Alone

19 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE is grappling with a surge in political violence, driven by the ruling Zanu PF party's efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028, with 117 human rights violations nationwide, affecting 7,292 people recorded in February alone.

According to the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report, incidents included threats of violence, politically motivated assaults, unfair distribution of food aid, and restrictions on freedom of assembly, association, and expression.

The perpetrators are primarily linked to the ruling party, local authorities, and traditional leaders.

"Zimbabwe is witnessing a surge in political violence and threats, fueled by the ruling party's agenda to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028.

"In February, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) documented 117 human rights violations nationwide, affecting 7,292 people. The victims included 4,064 women, 94 of whom have disabilities, and 3,228 men, including 77 with disabilities," the report reads.

ZPP also reported that community members are being forced to attend ruling party meetings disguised as public gatherings for food aid distribution, as part of efforts to advance the "2030 agenda."

Intra-party violence is also rising within ZANU PF, with clashes erupting at meetings and community gatherings.

"A stark example is the physical altercation in Ward 2, Kadoma, where two groups of supporters fought over the '2030 agenda.' Similarly, in Epworth, two CCC members were brutally assaulted by ZANU PF supporters for opposing the presidential term extension," the report added.

"Victims were assaulted with metal rods, sustaining injuries to the face, mouth, and head, and had their phones confiscated by the assailants."

To address the escalating violence, ZPP has urged the government and judiciary to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights.

It also called on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to establish effective mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting human rights violations.

