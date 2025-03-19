South Africa Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

South Africa has condemned the extensive Israeli airstrikes carried out across Gaza dron Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of over 350 Palestinians.

The deadly airstrikes occurred following a failure to implement the second stage of the peace agreement with Israel, despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ensuring the ceasefire remains in effect.

The fatal attacks were reportedly authorised by the Israeli leadership more than a week ago.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), this raises concerns about the commitment to the permanent ceasefire outlined in the plan negotiated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said many of those killed were children and several victims remain under the rubble.

Reports suggest that airstrikes were concentrated on heavily built-up neighbourhoods, makeshift schools and residential buildings where people have been sheltering, which is a "blatant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law".

"South Africa is gravely concerned by the military onslaught and the fact that millions of people in Gaza are facing severe food and water shortages, as Israel continues to block aid and cut off energy supplies to the strip," DIRCO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the department said Israel, which has enforced a total blockade of Gaza, has now issued new forced displacement orders for several areas.

The department said the provisional orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) oblige Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide, ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza, and preserve evidence related to alleged genocide.

The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, has urged that the ceasefire in Gaza be immediately reinstated. He called the waves of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since the early hours of the morning "unconscionable."

South Africa has also condemned the four targeted Israeli military strikes launched against southern Syria overnight, which killed at least two and wounded 19 others on the outskirts of the southern Syrian province of Deraa.

"The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel targeted a military site previously used by former President Bashar al-Assad's forces, but which is now used by the army of Syria's transitional government.

"Israel's airstrikes and previous statements that it does not want any Syrian military presence in the south of Syria is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," DIRCO said.