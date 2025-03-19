South Africa: Bail Hearing for Sassa Fraud Accused Postponed to April

The bail hearing for seven South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials and three accomplices accused of fraud has been postponed to 1 April 2025.

The accused appeared before the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing more than 1 000 fraud-related charges.

Four of the accused were arrested last month, while another four were taken into custody on Friday. Two more suspects handed themselves over on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

SASSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, welcomed the arrests, emphasising the agency's commitment to eradicating all forms of fraud and corruption elements within its ranks.

"What we have seen in the last few weeks is a culmination of the hard work of our officials, working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in clamping down on fraud and corruption at SASSA," Matlou said.

He further urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to social grants.

"We cannot win this fight alone. We appeal to members of the community to assist us to root out the scourge."

SASSA has urged members of the public to work together with the agency and report grant fraud or corruption to 0800 60 10 11 or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.