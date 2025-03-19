South Africa: Government Welcomes Agreement On Protecting Penguin Populations

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has welcomed the finalisation of a historic settlement agreement -- in the form of a court order -- securing critical protections for South Africa's penguin populations.

The landmark agreement -- reached between the fishing industry and conservation organisations BirdLife South Africa and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) -- establishes island closures to safeguard the critically endangered African Penguin, while supporting sustainable fishing practices.

"Today marks a triumph for conservation and sustainable development. This court-ordered settlement realises the DFFE's long-standing commitment to protecting our penguins and biodiversity, while ensuring the fishing industry's viability.

"I am immensely proud of the collaborative spirit that has brought us here, a model for how industry and conservation can work hand in hand for the greater good," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said on Tuesday.

The order, issued by the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, includes the following island closures:

Dassen Island: Interim closure as per current permit conditions.

Robben Island: A 20km closure, consistent with the Island Closure Experiment.

Stony Point: Closure as depicted by the black hatched line in the agreed diagram, applicable to all fishing vessels.

Dyer Island: Interim closure as reflected in current permit conditions.

St Croix Island: Closure delineated by coordinates (western boundary: 25°45'E; southern boundary: 34°01' to 25°50'E; southern boundary east: 33°59' to 25°59'E; eastern boundary to MPA: 25°59'E).

Bird Island: A 20km closure radius from the lighthouse, as implemented during the Island Closure Experiment.

The DFFE said it is committed to overseeing the effective implementation of these closures and will collaborate with stakeholders to monitor their impact on penguin populations.

"With this court order, South Africa sets a global standard for environmental stewardship, proving that unity and science-based solutions can secure a thriving future for both nature and livelihoods.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the fishing industry, BirdLife South Africa, SANCCOB, and all involved parties for their dedication to this process," the department said.