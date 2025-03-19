Southern Africa: SADC and EU Launch the Information Portal to Improve Market Access Under the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (Epa)

document

On 17th March 2025, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) through the SADC Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP), launched the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Information Portal. The six EU-SADC EPA Member States are; Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, and South Africa.

The EPA aims to strengthen the SADC Protocol on Trade, including provisions on trade in goods and sustainable development, customs and trade facilitation, along with areas for cooperation.

During the launch event, Mr. Dhunraj Kassee, Director of Industrial Development and Trade at the SADC Secretariat, commended the portal as a significant step toward enhancing access to EU-SADC EPA-related information. This includes details on EU market requirements, customs and border protocols, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical trade barriers, and standards.

The launch takes place on the backdrop of the ongoing efforts by SADC to equip the EPA Member States with training on EU Market Requirements, Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, and Safeguard Measures which is targeting private sector, youth and women.

Mr. Kassee highlighted the importance of optimising the portal's utilisation and increasing its value through capacity-building initiatives for EPA Member States, underscoring the necessity of training stakeholders and economic operators within.

The portal, which was developed by a private consultant, features a range of functionalities, including a Google-powered search tool, user-friendly interface, mobile compatibility, and a content management system for efficient management by the Secretariat in concert with Member States.

Ms. Hildah Moleofe, Chief Technical Advisor for the EU-SADC EPA at the SADC Secretariat, highlighted the collaborative development of the portal with National Focal Points from the six SADC EPA Member States. In his closing address, Director Kassee underscored SADC's ambition to create a comprehensive trade information portal encompassing all SADC-related trade data, including information on trading within the SADC Free Trade Area (FTA), Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The portal was developed in collaboration with National Focal Points from the six EPA SADC Member States. The Republic of Angola has expressed interest to accede to the EPA.

The EU-SADC EPA entered into provisional application in October 2016 and entered into full force in February 2018, granting 100 percent duty free and quota-free access to all goods coming from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and Namibia. The EU also removes tariffs on 98.7% (fully for 96% and partially for 2.7%) of goods imported from South Africa, and with tariff rate quotas for selected products.

The significant tariff reductions by SADC EPA Member States to facilitate trade with the EU have led to increased trade flows under the EU-SADC EPA. Key exports from the SADC EPA region to the EU include minerals, beef, fish, aluminum, motor vehicles, citrus fruits, wines, and sugar, whereas, imports from the EU into the region primarily consist of machinery and mechanical appliances, chemicals, motor vehicle parts and accessories, passenger vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods.