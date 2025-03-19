Zimbabwe: Government Calls for Strong Global Presence At ZITF 2025

The Government has urged international diplomats and trade representatives to support the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which is set for April 21 to 26 in Bulawayo.

Speaking at a pre-event engagement meeting this morning, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, representing Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, emphasised the vital role that diplomacy plays in attracting international exhibitors, investors, and business delegations.

"Your role in positioning Zimbabwe as a premier trade and investment destination is indispensable," he said.

Under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," ZITF 2025 will showcase Zimbabwe's economic potential, investment incentives, and strategic location within SADC, COMESA, and AfCFTA.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe offers vast opportunities in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing, with tax incentives, duty exemptions, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) attracting investors.

He also urged diplomats to market ZITF 2025, mobilise trade delegations, and support Zimbabwe's growth efforts.

"Zimbabwe is on a path of industrialisation and trade expansion. We need your support to create jobs and strengthen global partnerships," he said.

The Government anticipates a strong international presence at ZITF 2025.