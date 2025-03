Several people are feared dead, and others are seriously injured following a tragic accident involving a commuter omnibus and a truck in the early hours along Bulawayo Road in Harare.

The collision occurred at the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, an area that has seen recent fatalities due to road safety violations.

In a previous incident, a kombi driver went towards oncoming traffic, resulting in the loss of lives.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest accident.