Africa: Cholera and Mpox Cases Increasing Dangerously in DRC As Aid Cuts Push Health Systems to Near-Collapse

Preventable diseases are sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Cholera cases increased by 326, Mpox by 269, and measles by 95 people in North Kivu alone, during the last week of February, according to Oxfam's partners on the ground.

In January, new cases of cholera infections in the country more than doubled to over 3,850, and 67 people died, which is three times more deaths than the previous month, Oxfam calculates based on WHO data.

Ongoing violence and USAID funding suspension is accelerating the collapse of DRC's fragile health system, leaving millions defenseless against preventable diseases like cholera.

Since the start of the conflict this year, DRC has faced major setbacks in controlling cholera and Mpox. The country lacks testing centers and functional hospitals. The destruction of displacement camps during the violence, including vital water and sanitation infrastructure, is making the situation worse.

"This is turning into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe. People are drinking water straight from contaminated rivers and springs because water tanks and sanitation facilities have been destroyed. When you combine this with a collapsed health system, cholera is spreading like wildfire," said Oxfam DRC Country Director, Dr Manenji Mangundu.

"Imagine a hospital without supplies, people drinking untreated water, and patients without much money still being asked to pay for their care. It's a disaster." he added.

The suspension of USAID-funded programs in the DRC is already having devastating consequences for vulnerable communities. These abrupt cuts are an immediate threat to the lives of 7.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) who are already struggling for food, water and shelter. The worst-affected areas include Kirotshe and the city of Goma, where displaced families in overcrowded conditions have little to no access to clean water. More than 70 health facilities and testing centers in North Kivu have been completely destroyed. Those that are running are unable to cope with the multiple outbreaks of preventable diseases.

"Our hospital was 100 percent dependent on humanitarian support," said Kamara Wabomundu, staff member of the CCLK/Bulimba Health Zone Central Office, one of Oxfam partners. "When our funding was cut, everything collapsed--we had no backup plan. Neither the hospitals nor the communities were prepared. We are asking people to pay for care when they can't even afford their next meal," added Kamara.

"USAID was the leading donor in DRC and most aid agencies here relied on its funding to provide life-saving assistance. The international community need to understand that the systems are rapidly collapsing in the DRC. Every moment of inaction means more lives are being lost that could be saved," added Dr Mangundu

The closure of banks and microfinance institutions has made the situation even worse, paralyzing the distribution of emergency aid through cash transfers. The shutdown of Goma and Kavumu airports has also driven up food prices, making them too expensive for millions of people.

