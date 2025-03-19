Africa: Cholera and Mpox Cases Increasing Dangerously in DRC As Aid Cuts Push Health Systems to Near-Collapse

19 March 2025
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

Preventable diseases are sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Cholera cases increased by 326, Mpox by 269, and measles by 95 people in North Kivu alone, during the last week of February, according to Oxfam's partners on the ground.

In January, new cases of cholera infections in the country more than doubled to over 3,850, and 67 people died, which is three times more deaths than the previous month, Oxfam calculates based on WHO data.

Ongoing violence and USAID funding suspension is accelerating the collapse of DRC's fragile health system, leaving millions defenseless against preventable diseases like cholera.

Since the start of the conflict this year, DRC has faced major setbacks in controlling cholera and Mpox. The country lacks testing centers and functional hospitals. The destruction of displacement camps during the violence, including vital water and sanitation infrastructure, is making the situation worse.

"This is turning into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe. People are drinking water straight from contaminated rivers and springs because water tanks and sanitation facilities have been destroyed. When you combine this with a collapsed health system, cholera is spreading like wildfire," said Oxfam DRC Country Director, Dr Manenji Mangundu.

"Imagine a hospital without supplies, people drinking untreated water, and patients without much money still being asked to pay for their care. It's a disaster." he added.

The suspension of USAID-funded programs in the DRC is already having devastating consequences for vulnerable communities. These abrupt cuts are an immediate threat to the lives of 7.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) who are already struggling for food, water and shelter. The worst-affected areas include Kirotshe and the city of Goma, where displaced families in overcrowded conditions have little to no access to clean water. More than 70 health facilities and testing centers in North Kivu have been completely destroyed. Those that are running are unable to cope with the multiple outbreaks of preventable diseases.

"Our hospital was 100 percent dependent on humanitarian support," said Kamara Wabomundu, staff member of the CCLK/Bulimba Health Zone Central Office, one of Oxfam partners. "When our funding was cut, everything collapsed--we had no backup plan. Neither the hospitals nor the communities were prepared. We are asking people to pay for care when they can't even afford their next meal," added Kamara.

"USAID was the leading donor in DRC and most aid agencies here relied on its funding to provide life-saving assistance. The international community need to understand that the systems are rapidly collapsing in the DRC. Every moment of inaction means more lives are being lost that could be saved," added Dr Mangundu

The closure of banks and microfinance institutions has made the situation even worse, paralyzing the distribution of emergency aid through cash transfers. The shutdown of Goma and Kavumu airports has also driven up food prices, making them too expensive for millions of people.

/ENDS

Read the original article on Oxfam.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Oxfam International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.